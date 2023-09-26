Midpoint September 2023

Carter Avenue yard sale to benefit the Bugle

The Bugle is published through a non-profit organization that depends in part on private support. Among our supporters are Grant Abbott and Elaine Tarone, who once again this year will sponsor a yard sale with all proceeds going to the Bugle. The sale, which is part of the wider St. Anthony Park Yard Sale, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6 & 7, at 2163 Carter Ave.

What’s for sale? More than 500 books, five bookcases, office supplies, camping equipment, gardening tools, CDs, DVDs and even some men’s sweaters. And that’s just what they have so far – they are seeking donations from others between now and the sale days. Contact Grant Abbott at 651-338-6261 to contribute.

University of Minnesota Extension says: Keep watering

As we go into another dry fall, University of Minnesota Extension says it’s important to continue watering landscape plants — especially herbaceous perennials, trees and shrubs. Saturate the top 6–9 inches of soil and mulch the root areas to help hold in the moisture, protect roots and moderate the soil temperatures. Watering and mulching help plants transition into winter dormancy gradually, with less stress. Keep watering trees and shrubs until the ground freezes.

SAP Library to host showing of “Northern Nights” documentary

The St. Anthony Park Library will screen an award-winning documentary about the night skies of Northern Minnesota as part of its “2nd Thursday Forum” series. Northern Nights, Starry Skies will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in the auditorium of the St. Anthony Park Library Branch at 2245 Como Avenue. Admission is free and no registration is required.

The documentary is a co-production of Hamline University’s Center for Global Environmental Education and Duluth public television affiliate WDSE.

“The wonder of the north country’s spectacular night skies continues to get people’s attention,” said John Shepard, Hamline faculty member who produced the program in collaboration with night-sky photographer Travis Novitsky. “We celebrate that by exploring things like the newly established Dark Sky sanctuaries in northern Minnesota, Indigenous perspectives on the heavens above and the importance of addressing the negative health and environmental impacts of light pollution. It’s a story with cosmic appeal.”

First aired on Minnesota’s public television outlets last winter, Northern Nights, Starry Skies is also downloadable from YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=ZcbCxSUIs1Q.

October showing of “Northern Nights, Starry Skies” at SAP library contains breathtaking photography such as this image of the Milky Way. Photo by Travis Novitsky

Show us your Halloween home décor!

Halloween and harvest time seem to inspire outdoor decorating creativity among residents of Saint Anthony Park and its environs. Check out some of our favorite Halloween houses from last year and this year that we managed to “scare up” in our photo gallery.

Are there some cool-looking “haunts” on your block? Perhaps your own place? Snap a photo on your phone and send it to editor@parkbugle.org, subject line “Halloween House Nomination.” We’ll add it to our gallery. And look for our feature story on local Halloween houses in the October Bugle print edition. Photos provided by the families.