Mikelynn Niemczyk

Mikelynn M. Niemczyk, died Oct. 5, 2022, following an extended illness. She was born July 31, 1945 in St. Paul. She graduated from Murray High School and was married Dec. 26, 1965.

Mikelynn provided a safe, happy and very clean home daycare to many cherished kids. Later in life, she ventured into retail. She encouraged countless women to embrace their bodies and personal style long before it was a social movement.

Mikelynn was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and June (Ronning) Glander; beloved aunts, Doreen Larson and Dawn Parsons; former husband and father to her three daughters, Peter F. Niemczyk; adoring partner Carl L. Long; and nephew Nicholas Glander. She is survived by her daughters, Robin (Mark) Fingerson, Jennifer (Michael) Sandell and Nicole (Daniel) Rude; and one grandchild; and brothers, David Glander and Timothy (Sue) Glander.

Per Mikelynn’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. Please join the family in remembering their mom by putting your most stylish foot forward and giving a stranger a compliment.