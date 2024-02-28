Milton Sherburne

Milton R. Sherburne, 85, of St. Anthony Park, formerly of Mabel, Minnesota, died Jan. 5, 2024, at the St. Anthony Park Home.

Milton was born Feb. 4, 1938, on the family farm near Mabel to Merten and Fannie (Watkins) Sherburne. He graduated from Mabel High School, received his bachelor’s degree from Hamline University and his master’s degree from Lawrence College in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Milton taught in high schools in North Dakota and Montana before moving to the Twin Cities and opening a landscape business. He later worked as a groundskeeper at Hennepin County Medical Center for many years until he retired in 2003. Milt was proud to serve as a union steward for Local 977 and was active in union affairs.

Milt ran more than seven marathons in his 40s, took up horseback riding lessons in his 50s and learned to drive a motorhome in his 60s.

Milton suffered a stroke with multiple complications in October 2016, after which he lived at St. Anthony Park Home until his death.

Milt was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Francis Gorham, Myrtle Odegarden, Alma Sherburne, Nola Newman, Helen Eide, Darol Sherburne, Priscilla Thompson, Neva Opsahl, Marvin Sherburne and Zelda Sagdalen.

Milton is survived by Kevin Lovejoy, his domestic partner of over 36 years, and dear friend Nancy Gallo.

Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. April 26, in the Mabel Public Cemetery. The Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel is assisting with arrangements.