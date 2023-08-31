Mini Golf-On-A-Stick

By Janet Wight

A State Fair-themed miniature golf course is one of the new additions to this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The whimsical course is the brainchild of Falcon Heights native Jeannie Kenevan, director of marketing and special projects for Can Can Wonderland. This entertainment venue, located in the historic Prior Works Building on Prior Avenue in south St. Anthony Park, offers indoor mini golf, a retro arcade, live entertainment and vibrant decor in its sprawling 35,000-square-foot digs.

Kenevan envisioned the connection between the State Fair and miniature golf, which led her to pitch the concept to the State Fair in 2022, she said.

In early 2023, Can Can was invited to provide a course for a trial run during the annual Kickoff to Summer at the Fair held in May. It was incredibly popular, she said.

In June, State Fair officials notified Can Can Wonderland that its mini golf proposal was approved for this year’s fair, and a location on the north end of the fairgrounds was selected, Kenevan said.

The moveable course features nine holes and is landscaped with decorative State Fair icons including the Giant Slide, Space Tower and Haunted House. Twenty fabricators worked creating its distinctive design, she said.

As many as six can play together, but the layout also works well for singles or smaller groups. The cost is $10 per person; children 3 and under are free with a paid adult.

Since it takes only 20 to 25 minutes to play through the course, this activity could easily be worked into anyone’s standard routine at the Fair, Kenevan said.

The north end location of the course will offer fairgoers the opportunity to step away from the noise and crowds for a tranquil break, she added.

The State Fair’s mascots, Fairborne and Fairchild, are expected to play the course at random times, Kenevan said. Benches will be available for anyone wishing to watch the mini golfers in action.

Social media buffs and photography enthusiasts alike will appreciate the unique photo opportunities provided by the Mini Golf On-A-Stick course. Golfers will be able to pose with the miniature versions of their favorite State Fair icons, she added.

Mini Golf On-A-Stick will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. (8 p.m. on Labor Day).

Janet Wight is a regular freelance writer for the Bugle.