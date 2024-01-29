Miriam Stohl

Miriam “Mim” Stohl, St. Anthony Park, was born on Nov. 11, 1941, in Minneapolis. She grew up in Wabasha and graduated from Wabasha High School in 1959. She attended Gustavus Adolphus College, graduating with a degree in elementary education.

After graduation, Mim married Bruce Stohl, a member of the United States Air Force. They lived on a number of bases across the United States, while Miriam taught in elementary schools and gave piano lessons to aspiring students.

Miriam moved back to Minnesota in 1978 to be near her family. She worked for the State of Minnesota for many years, finishing her career there as CFO of the Department of Commerce.

She loved bridge, golf, playing her clarinet in the SAP Community Band and attending plays, concerts, and movies with her many friends. Most of all she loved her family and every year would sew Halloween costumes for her many grandnieces. She attended most all of her grandnieces’ and grandnephews’ sports activities, and was always present at the many family celebrations throughout the years.

Miriam was preceded in death by her parents Alpha and Clayton Larson and her husband Bruce Stohl. She is survived by her brother, Daniel (Gaye) Larson; nieces Kim (Thomas) Holman, Kajsa (Andrew Saunders) Larson and Shestin (Leif) Czaplewski; and nephews Aaron (Cheryl) Larson and Joshua Larson; and eleven grandnieces and grandnephews.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Feb. 17, 2024, at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, with visitation one hour preceding the service and a lunch to follow.

Memorials to Gustavus Adolphus College, Class of 1963 Scholarship Endowment Fund or donor’s choice.