More Garden Club thank-yous

Dear readers, what a lovely letter of thanks Nancy Plagens wrote to the Bugle (“Thank you, Library Volunteers!”) in the November issue.

I would like to add that Nadine Horchner, Judy Probst, Christy Meyers, Ed Sieve and Alden Hoffman are also part of the library gardening crew, known as the Weekly Weeders.

And one update: While I organize the window box planting, I am not the chairman of the whole shebang. (Twenty years ago I was, but not now.)

We all work hard, enjoy good company and welcome newcomers. You do not have to be a garden club member.

I apologize to anyone else I may have forgotten.

Alice Duggan

St. Anthony Park