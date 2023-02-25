Murray Middle School musical coming!

By Kamylla Bate and Paige Taylor

Did you know we haven’t had a school play at Murray Middle School since the 2019 school year?

That play was “Shrek,” and after three months of auditioning, rehearsing and building, the show got within five days of opening. The week the student cast was supposed to perform, school was canceled and moved online due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The school ended up having to pay for props, costumes, a producer, a choreographer and director, but the student cast never got to perform the show.

The “Shrek” show would have been the 20th production from the Murray Theater group. But now, we are back!

‘Matilda’ is our play

Our actors and play staff are working on a play for this year! The show will be “Matilda.” Rehearsals are underway now.

The play team is working hard and the student crew is building sets, props and helping with costumes.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on March 24 and March 25 and at noon, March 26. Tickets will be available to purchase at school in mid-March.

More information will be available in March on the school website, which is spps.org/murray.

Kamylla Bate and Paige Taylor are eighth grade students at Murray Middle School in Carrie Bittner’s journalism class. They wrote this article for the Bugle.