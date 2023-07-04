Neighbbors

Leopard snow cub and more

If you had the chance, what would you name Como Zoo’s new snow leopard cub? The opportunity to name this rare species could be yours if you place the winning silent auction naming bid during the Como Friends annual Sunset Affair: stargazing gala on Thursday, July 20, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Como Park Zoo & Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive.

Deadline to buy tickets is July 1. For more information visit comofriends.org/events/sunset-affair.

Even if you don’t make the winning bid, the fundraising gala promises up-close encounters with animal ambassadors, fascinating talks from Como Zoo’s keepers and horticulturists and the chance to bid on other amazing, only-at-Como, silent auction items. All proceeds support improvements and operations of Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, and its education and conservation programs.

What would you name the new snow leopard cub at Como Zoo? Photo courtesy of Como Zoo & Conservatory.

Fourth in the Park celebration

The 4th in The Park is a fun-filled community celebration with many events and activities. Those include: a 4- or 2-mile distance run starting at 8:30 a.m., a parade at 11 a.m. (down Como Avenue to Langford Park), bandstand program and food trucks at noon, tournaments and kids activities beginning at 1 p.m., and live music from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Langford Park bandstand, 98 Langford Park.

Also, kids can ride their decorated bikes, trikes or wagons as the parade finale.

Music includes: Pig’s Eye Jass Band, 1 to 2 p.m.; Good Morning Bedlam, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.; Art Vandalay, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and Light of the Moon Trio, 4:45 to 6 p.m. Details and map at 4thinthepark.org/resources/NeighborLetter2023.pdf. Run registration, and fees at raceroster.com/events/2023/74165/langford-races.

Women’s Drum Center

The Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave. W., is offering hand drum basics, a beginning hand drum class, on Monday, July 10, from 5 to 6 p.m. Class members will play djembes to explore pulse and rhythms. No drumming experience necessary. Drums are provided. Cost is $15 per person. Register at womensdrumcenter.org.

Summer music

Groovin’ in the garden: Wednesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., on the grounds in front of Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive. Free outdoor concerts and activities. Bring your own blanket and food or purchase refreshments there.

The summer music series continues through July with: July 5, FLOWTUS; July 12, Mubbla Buggs; July 19, Eleganza! and July 26, The Flamin’ Oh’s. More details at comozooconservatory.org/como/groovin-in-the-garden-2023.

Como Lakeside Pavilion: The St. Anthony Park Community Band will be on stage at the Dock & Paddle on Tuesday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1360 Lexington Parkway N.

Music is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Schedule subject to change.

• Ray Covington Music, Sunday, July 2

• Stan Bann’s Big Bone Band, Sunday, July 9

• Fridley City Band, Monday, July 10

• North Star Chorus (barbershop chorus), Tuesday, July 11, 6:30 to 7 p.m.

• Capri Big Band, Tuesday, July 11

• Minnesota Sinfonia, Summer Classical I, Wednesday, July 12

• The Good News Big Band, Monday, July 17

• Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble, Tuesday, July 18

• Dirty Shorts Brass Band (New Orleans-style brass band), Wednesday, July 19

• Flute Cocktail (flute choir), Thursday, July 20

• Hopkins Westwind Concert Band, Sunday, July 23, 7 to 8 p.m.

• Legacy (traditional and contemporary Irish tunes), Monday, July 24

• Twins Cities Show Chorus, Tuesday, July 25

• John Philip Sousa Memorial Band, Sunday, July 30

• The Minnesota State Band, Wednesday, Aug. 9

Performances:

• Classical Actors Ensemble presents William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, Friday, July 7, from 5 to 8:30 p.m., free but register to receive updates and weather alerts at classicalactorsensemble.org/productions.

• Rosetown Playhouse presents Meredith Willson’s The Music Man on July 13-15 and July 21-22 at 7 p.m. and Sundays, July 16 and 23, at 1 p.m. July 14 ASL interpreted. $10-$16. Tickets at rosetownplayhouse.org/tickets.

View the Dock & Paddle calendar at dockandpaddle.com/calendar.

St. Anthony Park Library

There’s an assortment of summertime favorites on the July calendar at the St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave. Unless specified, registration is not required.

The library is closed on Tuesday July 4.

Paw Pals: Read with Enzo or Sadie: Saturday, July 8, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Youth ages 5 to 12 are welcome to read to the two friendly dogs that will be in the children’s room. Registration is not required; however, each child’s reading session is limited to 15 minutes.

Storytime in the park: Tuesdays, July 11, 18 and 25, 10:30 to 11 a.m. College Park, 2223 Carter Ave. Stories, songs, rhymes and puppetry especially for children ages birth to 5, their caregivers and siblings. In case of inclement weather, storytime will be in the library auditorium.

Dungeons & Dragons: Thursdays, July 20 to Aug. 24, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Youth ages 8 and older are invited to join an expert Dungeons & Dragons player to learn how to build a D&D character and find out how the game works. No experience necessary. Come for just one session or attend all six.

Saturday Family Storytime: Saturday, July 29, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join the St. Anthony Park Library on the last Saturday of each month for songs, stories, crafts and social time with other families gathered in the library’s auditorium. Best for toddlers and preschoolers, caregivers and siblings.

Fun Lab: Wednesdays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The STEAM drop-in program for ages 7 to 11 takes place in the library auditorium. Crafts, science experiments, engineering projects, video games and more.

Shake Your Sillies Out! Playtime: Fridays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Story, stretching, movement and lots of fun in the library auditorium for children ages 2 to 5 accompanied by an adult.

Adult Book Club: Monday, July 24, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join library staff and reading enthusiasts in the library’s auditorium for lively conversation and refreshments. Stop in or call the library at 651-642-0411 for more information or to pick up a copy of the book.

English Conversation Circle for Adults: Thursdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Join the University of Minnesota Retirees Volunteer Center and the Partners in English program for free English practice at the library. All levels of English language skill are welcome.

Seniors activities

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors will host a mix of activities in July.

In person activities include:

• Lake walk: Fridays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Meet at the Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Parkway N. Registration required: 651-642-9052 or email sc@sapaseniors.org. Donations accepted, but not required.

• Exercise class: Tuesdays, July 11, 18 and 25, 2 to 3 p.m., Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St. Arthritis Foundation exercises to increase range of motion, mobility and strength. Free, but registration is required: sc@sapaseniors.org or 651-642-9052.

• Blood pressure clinic: Tuesday, July 18, 3 to 3:45 p.m., Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.

• Caregiver community gathering: Monday, July 24, 11 a.m. to noon, St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave.

July hybrid presentation:

• Sightseeing from the Sofa: A trip to Israel and Jordan: Wednesday, July 26, 2 to 3 p.m. In person presentation by Dave and Michelle Christianson at 2200 Hillside Ave. Streaming online: facebook.com/sapaseniors.

Virtual activities include:

• Chair yoga: Mondays, July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

• Caregiver Support Group: Thursday, July 6, noon to 1 p.m.

• Lunch Bunch: Wednesdays, July 5 and 19, noon to 1 p.m.

For more details or connection instructions call the seniors office at 651-642-9052.

Kathy Henderson is a regular freelance contributor to the Bugle.