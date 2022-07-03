Langford Park celebrates 22 years of Pilates

The Langford Park Recreation Center is offering one complimentary Pilates class in honor of the 22nd anniversary of this program lead by Fran Ouellette.

Choose any Thursday now through July 28 for a one-hour, intermediate level class from 11 a.m. to noon. Mats will be provided.

The recreation center is located at 30 Langford Park. Its phone number is 651-298-5765.

Highway 280 partial road closure

Northbound Highway 280 will be down to a single lane at its northern most point through August 29 while crews repair a failed retaining wall on I-35W.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation official explained that two concrete retaining wall panels fractured due to drainage problems after heavy rainfall.

Road crews began repairing the wall in early June and the right hand northbound lane on Highway 280 will likely remain closed through August, affecting travel onto to eastbound Highway 36 as well as northbound I-35W.

Dant family art at boreal loft

The art works of the Dant family will be on display from July 7 to 31 at the boreal art loft, 2276 Como Ave. You can view the art during store hours from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays and on Saturdays; from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

The Twin Cities-area artists will appear on Saturday, July 9, for an exhibit opening.

Esther works in oil on linen while son Michael is exhibiting photos of Teatro Olimpico, a landmark theater in Vicenza, Italy. Her other son, Jack, is a realist oil painter in the American Impressionist tradition while daughter Janet Dant Graham works in metal.

Alden Square Park events

The group Sweet Rhubarb will present a free concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, at Alden Square Park, 1169 Gibbs Ave. Bring a chair or blanket for seating.

Meanwhile, the St. Anthony Community Band will present a free concert at the park at 7 p.m., Aug. 2, as part of National Night Out. After the concert, Neighbors of Alden Square will hold an ice cream social fundraiser with cones $1 apiece and sundaes $2 each.

Watershed book discussion set Aug. 10

Author Ranae Hanson will talk about her book “Watershed: Attending to Body and Earth in Distress’’ (University of Minnesota Press, 2021) from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 10, at the St. Anthony Park Branch Library, 2245 Como Ave.

Winner of the Minnesota Book Award for memoir/creative nonfiction, Hanson’s book explores the parallels between human health and the health of ecosystems at this time of climate disruption.

The session will be hosted by the Reading Buddies group: TransitionASAP.org/reading-buddies. To register, email Communications@TransitionASAP.org.

Hanson is a longtime St. Anthony Park neighbor, teacher, climate activist and early member of the Transition Town. Learn more at her website, RanaeHanson.com.

Seniors activities

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning a blood pressure clinic at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., from 3 to 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

SAPAS has also scheduled virtual lunch bunch sessions from noon to 1 p.m. on July 6 and 20. Call the seniors office at 651-642-9052 for connection instructions.

Other activities planned in July:

Tai Ji Quan -Advanced (virtual)

(Call to see if space is available)

10 to 11 a.m., Tuesdays and

Thursdays, July 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21

Caregiver and Bereavement Support groups (virtual)

Groups continue to meet the first Thursday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

For further details on registering for the session or any of the other activities, please call the seniors office at 651-642-9052

Drumline camp

The nonprofit Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., is offering a four-part drumline camp for adults from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 11, 18, 15 and Aug.1. Instructor is Jo Klein and fee is $65. Register at womensdrumcenter.org.

Rec centers summer activities

Registration is open for all summer camps and classes offered at Langford Park and Northwest Como recreation centers.

Langford Park Rec. Center

30 Langford Park. Register by calling 651-298-5765 or go to stpaul.gov/langfordrec

• Volleyball camp, ages 9-12, July 11-14, 3:15-5:15 p.m.

• Engineering for Good camp, ages 10-14,July 18-21, 1-4 p.m.

• Good Night Moon Art class, ages 2-3, July 20, 11 a.m.-noon

• Volleyball camp, ages 13-18, July 25-28, 3:15-5:15 p.m.

• Mini Hawk camp, ages 4-6, Aug. 1-4, 9 a.m.-noon

• Pickleball camp, ages 8-14, Aug. 1-4, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

• Slime Time class, ages 4-9, Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-noon

• Safe Summer Night Event, all ages, Aug 11, 5-7 p.m.

• Robotic: Battlebots camp, ages 9-12, Aug 15-19, 1-3 p.m.

• Intro to Coding with Superheroes camp, ages 6-9, Aug. 15-19, 10 a.m.-noon

Northwest Como Rec. Center

1550 N. Hamline Ave. Register by calling 651-298-5813 or go to: stpaul.gov/NWComoRec

• Gem-tastic Art class, ages 4-9, July 6-7, 12-3 p.m.

• StarEye Art camp, ages 8-12, July 11-14, 1-3 p.m.

• Artist Workshop camp, ages 11-17, July 18-22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Minecraft Masterpiece Art, ages 8-11, July 29, 12-3 p.m.

• Drone instruction (UAV) basics for beginner’s camp, ages 11-15, Aug. 15-18, 1-3 p.m.

• Basketball camp, ages 7-12, Aug. 15-18, 1-4 p.m.

• Strategy Game Buffet, ages 6-10, Aug. 15-18, 10 a.m.-noon

• End of Summer Art Bash, ages 4-9, Aug. 19, noon-3 p.m.