Neighbors￼

boreal art loft exhibit

CONFLUENCE — the works of artists Susan Warner, Zac Soubra, Mohammad Soubra and Randa Soubra — will be on display from Oct. 3 to Oct. 30 at the boreal art loft, 2276 Como Ave. The free exhibit will feature a mix of art styles, from pastel paintings to paper and pen.

Gallery hours are: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays to Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays.

Women’s Drum Center

The nonprofit Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., is offering a beginning Djembe Joy hand drum class from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12. Class members play djembes to explore pulse and rhythms. Easy, energizing exercises will be used to build skills. Instructor is Jo Klein. Drums are provided and masks are required. Cost is $15 per participant. Register at www.womensdrumcenter.org.

Seniors activities

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning a blood pressure clinic from 3 to 3:45 p.m., Oct. 18 at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.

SAPAS also has scheduled virtual lunch bunch sessions from noon to 1 p.m., Oct. 12 and 26. Call the seniors office at 651-642-9052 for connection instructions on these and other virtual activities.

Here are some other activities planned in October:

In-Person:

The movie “Dog”: St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave. Oct. 25, 2 to 4 p.m.

Hybrid:

Speaker Series: Medicare 2023: 2200 Hillside Ave.

Oct. 17, 3 to 4 p.m.

Virtually on Zoom:

Chair Yoga: Mondays, Oct 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 10 to 11 a.m. Call to see if space is available.

Caregiver and Bereavement Support groups: Groups meet the first Thursday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

For details on these or any other activities, please call the seniors office at 651-642-9052.

Tuesday Scholar Series

The Ramsey County Library’s free Tuesday with a Scholar virtual series continues with programs slated for 12:30 p.m., Oct. 4 and 11.

On Oct. 4, University of Massachusetts history professor Chad Montrie will talk about Whiteness in Minnesota. Author of “Whiteness in Plain View: A History of Racial Exclusion in Minnesota,” Montrie will discuss Minnesota’s historical record of white exclusion of African Americans.

On Oct. 11, International Business Development Company president Todd Lefko will present “What Next for Russia and the Ukraine?” Lefko has had business and academic ties with Russia dating back several decades. He will discuss the origins of the current Russia-Ukraine war and examine what the future holds for Russia.

SAP Library’s family story time at College Park

Grab a blanket Tuesdays, at 10:30-11 a.m., and head to College Park, 2223 Carter Avenue, for stories, songs, rhymes and puppets. Family story time is designed for children up to age 5, their caregivers and siblings. In the case of inclement weather, story time will be canceled. The decision to cancel will be made by 9:30 a.m. on story time days and posted to sppl.org/calendar. No registration required.

More SAP Library October events

The St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave., is holding the following activities and events in October.

Fun Lab: Wednesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Hang out at the library and make cool stuff! Fun Lab is designed for kids aged 7-11 years old. No registration required.

Preschool Story Time: Fridays, 10:30-11 a.m. Early literacy fun designed especially for preschoolers, ages 3 to 5. No registration required.

On Friday, Oct. 21, story time will feature a special event celebrating Fire Safety Month, with a take home craft activity.

English Conversation Circle: Thursdays, 4-5:30 p.m. Join the University of Minnesota Retirees Volunteer Center and the Partners in English program for free English practice at the library. All levels of English language skill are welcome. No registration required.

Adult Sashiko Needlework Class: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2-4 p.m. Sign up for this class and make a project using sashiko, a Japanese decorative stitch. All materials will be provided. Registration required. For more information, call the SAP Library at 651-642-0411.

Cardboard Invention Convention: Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m-4 p.m. Try out a design-thinking framework to define a problem, empathize, ideate, generate a prototype and test a design. Then showcase your invention made from cardboard and describe how your invention improves the world. Cardboard Convention is designed for kids ages 6 to 11. Drop in any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. No registration required.

Adult Book Club: Monday, Oct. 31, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join library staff and fellow book lovers for lively conversation, coffee and cookies. Check out this month’s book or call the library at 651-642-0411 to reserve a copy. Adult Book Club will be held indoors in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.