Book discussion April 30: “The Seed Keeper”

All are welcome to a Zoom conversation about Diane Wilson’s “The Seed Keeper” (Milkweed, 2021). A Minnesota Book Award finalist, the novel spans several generations of a Dakota family. Moving between worlds, Rosalie Iron Wing returns to her childhood home near Mankato and reclaims her heritage, learning about the traditions her ancestors protected—including a cache of seeds. Author of “Spirit Car” and other books, Wilson is a Mdewankanton descendant.

On Saturday, April 30, 1:30 to 3:00 pm, the discussion will focus on the first half of the book. A May date will be chosen to finish the conversation.

Transition Town ASAP’s Reading Buddies group (TransitionASAP.org/reading-buddies) is hosting the discussion. For info and Zoom link, email Communications@TransitionASAP.org.

Egg hunt

The Neighbors of Alden Square, 1169 Gibbs Ave., are organizing an egg hunt for Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. If you want to participate, please drop off one dozen plastic-colored eggs, with a treat inside, to the box on the porch on the alley behind 2279 Priscilla St. by 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15.

Coffee, orange juice and doughnuts will be served in the gazebo on Saturday.

Drumline jam at Women’s Drum Center

The nonprofit Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., is offering a drumline jam session, led by instructor Jo Klein, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Cost is $10 per person and no experience is necessary for this co-ed class. Drums will be provided. Register online at www.womensdrumcenter.org.

Music in the Park series

The Schubert Club has announced that the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble will make its first Music in the Park Series appearance on Oct. 9, followed by the exciting young ensemble Merz Trio on Nov. 13. The club’s Music in the Park concerts are held at Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ.

In 2023, Emerson String Quartet will perform on Feb. 12, as the Quartet marks its final season together. On Feb. 26, featured Artist Bridget Kibbey will appear alongside the Calidore String Quartet.

Also in the series line-up is the fast-emerging, 26-year-old violinist Randall Goosby on March 12. The Jasper String Quartet, whose program includes a new work for quartet and voice by Twin Cities composer Reinaldo Moya, will perform on April 23 with soprano Maria Brea.

Subscriptions to the Music in the Park Series are now on sale with the six-concert package priced at $150. Student subscriptions are $66 with valid ID and education email address. For further information, visit the Schubert Club at schubert.org.

Tuesdays with a Scholar series continues

The Ramsey County Library’s free Tuesday with a Scholar virtual series continues with programs slated for April 5 and 12 at 12:30 p.m.

On April 5, writer and science journalist Jessica Nordell will talk about “An End to Bias,” from her new book of the same name. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times and The Atlantic, among many publications.

On April 12, Nadine Strossen will talk on the topic of “Free Speech Versus Hate Speech?” Strossen is a former president of the American Civil Liberties Union, a past resident of

the Twin Cities and author of the book “Hate: Why We Should Resist It with Free Speech, Not Censorship.”

Literary Bridges Reading series

The Literary Bridges Reading series continues at 2 p.m. on April 3 at Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 Snelling Ave. S. St. Paul. In conjunction with April’s being National Poetry Month, the Literary Bridges series will feature several local poets.

The roster includes Jeanne Lutz, Sherry Quan Lee, Chris Stark, Keno Evol and Emilio DeGraazia.

Seniors activities listed

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning a blood pressure clinic at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., from 3 to 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

It’s also scheduled virtual lunch bunch sessions from noon to 1 p.m. on April 13 and 20. Call the Seniors’ office for connection instructions.

Other virtual activities planned in March include:

Chair yoga

(call to see if space is available)

Monday, April 4, 11, 18, and 25

Tai Ji Quan

(call to see if space is available)

10 to 11 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays

Sightseeing from the Sofa

with Dave Christianson

7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 26

Caregiver and Bereavement support groups

Groups continue to meet the first Thursday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

For further details on registering for the lunch session or any of the other activities, please call the seniors office at 651-642-9052.