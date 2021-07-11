Spirit of Park winners

The St. Anthony Community Park Community Foundation has selected Molly Breen, director and lead teacher, and the St. Anthony Park Community Nursery School as the recipients of the 2021 Spirit of the Park Award.

Foundation officials will present the award at the 4th in the Park celebration.

The foundation has also selected 2021 Como Park High School gradu­ate Hser Hser Poh as this year’s Jon Schumacher E2 Scholarship award winner. The award will be presented in a small Zoom ceremony with board members, Murrray Middle School science teacher Tim Chase and Schumacher, former foundation executive director.

Repeat on George Floyd series

Extended by popular demand: James Stewart, Macalester College emeritus history professor, will lead an online discussion series from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on July 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11 on “George Floyd, Minneapolis and History’s Hard Lessons.” The series is being presented by the Ramsey County Library.

Stewart is a prominent scholar of the abolitionist movement and his library series will examine our nation’s encounters with white supremacy and be based on his YouTube video lectures “Jim Stewart’s Historical Tonic for Fragile White Folks.”

Participants will be asked to prepare for each session by viewing some of these very short videos. To see the videos, please go to: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoIUI7MoZfo8CM3-fHdFylQ/videos

Stewart’s series will emphasize dialogue and discussion. Enrollment is limited. To register for this online series, call the library at 651-724-6001.

Seniors activities

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning virtual “lunch bunch” sessions from noon to 1 p.m. on July 7 and 21.

Other virtual activities planned in July include:

Guitar concert with Dave Lee

Monday, July 12, 10 a.m. (call office for connection instructions)

Vocal Concert with Ivory ­Doublette, Monday, July 26, 10 a.m. (call office for connection instructions)

Presentation “Technology for Older Adults and Those They Care For,” Wednesday, July 21

1:30-3 p.m. (call office for connection instructions)

In addition, the Caregiver and Bereavement support groups continue to meet the first Thursday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

For further details on registering for the lunch sessions or any of the other activities, please call the seniors office at 651-642-9052.

Good Acre class

The Good Acre, a nonprofit food hub in Falcon Heights, is offering a virtual workshop series on “So you want to start a food business?” This virtual workshop will cover startup strategies for pricing your product and optimizing your product’s cost structure. The first session, “Understanding pricing and optimizing costs” is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on July 15. For further information call The Good Acre at 651-493-7158 or contact kitchen programs manager Camille at camille@thegoodacre.org.

Rec centers classes, camps

After a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back summer classes and camps at its recreation centers including Langford Park, Northwest Como and North Dale.

Registration is underway at all three rec centers. For information on Langford Park call 651-298-5765, Northwest Como at 651-298-5813 and North Dale at 651-558-2329. Further information can be found at https://www.stpaul.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/recreation-centers

boreal loft art exhibit

An exhibition of botanical printmaking from artist Linda Snouffer will be featured during July at the boreal art loft, 2276 Como Ave. Free public viewing is available during store hours 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Women’s drum class

The Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., will offer a class in hand drums for beginners from 5 to 6 p.m. July 6. The class uses djembes, (a leather covered, goblet drum originally used in West Africa) to explore pulse and rhythm and to learn the foundation for playing African songs. Proper playing technique will be taught along with fun exercises that build skills and energy. The cost is $10. Drums are provided. To register, please contact the drum center at info@womensdrumcenter.org.