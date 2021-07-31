Women’s Drum Center at State Fair

drumHeart, the premiere ensemble of the Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., will perform in the Minnesota State Fair Parade at 2 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29.

Led by Alex Connett, drumHeart has delivered powerful drum music for community fundraisers, walks and runs. Their repertoire includes original songs composed for the group, traditional West African music and songs that feature African xylophone and adenkum (African gourds traditionally played by women).

Seniors activities

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning virtual “lunch bunch” sessions from noon to 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 and 18.

Other virtual activities planned in August include:

• Guitar concert with Dave Lee

Monday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. (call office for connection instructions)

• Concert with Dave Lee and Tim Smith

Monday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m. (call office for connection instructions)

In addition, the Caregiver and Bereavement support groups continue to meet the first Thursday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

For further details on registering for the lunch sessions or any of the other activities, please call the seniors office at 651-642-9052.

Evening outdoor movie

There will be a free outdoor showing of the movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Langford Recreation Center, 30 Langford Park.

The recreation center’s building is open 1 to 8 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 1 to 6 p.m., Fridays. For further information on recreation center events and activities go to https://www.stpaul.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/recreation-centers.

New Schubert Club’s ‘Music in the Park’ season

The Schubert Club’s “Music in the Park” season for 2021-2022 at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ kicks off with a concert from the Dover Quartet with baritone Davóne Tines at 4 p.m. on Nov. 21.

The Music in the Park series, a distinctive audience favorite, was founded in 1979 by Artistic Director Emerita Julie Himmelstrup. The series presents chamber music concerts at the acoustically superb St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, home to the series since its beginning.

The 2021-2022 season features several concerts by ensembles and artists whose performances were originally scheduled in early 2020, but were canceled due to the pandemic. Other concerts are:

• Violinist Susie Park and ­pianist Benjamin Hochman

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

• Imani Winds

Sunday, Feb.27, 2022

• Pavel Haas Quartet

Sunday, March 20, 2022

• Catalyst Quartet

Sunday, April 24, 2022

All concerts are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Luther Seminary appointment

Luther Seminary has named Jon V. Anderson, who is concluding his term as bishop of the Southwestern Minnesota Synod of the Evangeli­cal Lutheran Church in America, as director of its rural ministry.

Anderson, who starts his new post on Sept. 20, will be responsible for deepening and widening the Seminary’s rural ministry efforts in its academic programs and resources to pastoral and lay leaders.

Seeking Bush Fellows

Do you have a vision to impact your community in a big way?

The Bush Foundation is accepting applications from Aug. 10 through Sept. 9 for its fellowship program for the 2022 Bush Fellowship year.

For further information go to http://bushfoundation.org.

Neighbors report compiled by Scott Carlson, Bugle managing editor.