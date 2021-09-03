Deadline for SAP Community Foundation grant program

The Saint Anthony Park Community Foundation is accepting applications through Sept. 15 for its 2021 Community Grants program.

The foundation is seeking proposals from nonprofit organizations, neighborhood and community groups, and educational institutions (pre-K thru 12) that address and will create a positive impact in at least one of the following themes: resilience, sustainability and equity and diversity.

Also, the foundation continues to encourage applications that can demonstrate community impact related to recent needs including COVID-19 relief, environmental education and social justice.

Individual applicants may request up to $3,500 from the Foundation’s pool of $35,000 for this grantmaking year.

For more information and grant criteria details, please go to https://www.sapfoundation.org/2021grants. If you have questions, please email sapcommunityfoundation@gmail.com.

Grant awards will be announced in early November 2021.

Celebrating at Holy Childhood Catholic Church

The Church of the Holy Childhood, 1435 Midway Parkway, will be celebrating 75 years of parish life with a series of special activities in September and October. The schedule includes:

• Sept. 26: Ice cream social, 3 to 4:30 p.m.;

• Oct. 1: Oktoberfest, 6 to 9 p.m., ages 21 and over;

• Oct. 7 and 8: Rummage sale;

• Oct 9: Food trucks;

• Oct. 13: Eucharistic Holy hour, 5: to 6 p.m., potluck dinner to follow.

• Oct. 7: The Holy Childhood Choir will sing at the 9:15 a.m. Sunday Mass. Brunch to follow.

For more information, please contact the parish office at 651-644-7495 or go to www.holychildhoodparish.org.

AARP Challenge award

The St. Anthony Park Community Council announced it has been selected to receive a 2021 AARP Community Challenge grant. It is one of only 244 grantees selected from across from the nation.

With this “quick-action” grant, the council’s Transportation Committee will select local sculptors to design and build two ADA-­compatible benches along Territorial Road, work with an artist and nearby residents to design street paintings in the area, and coordinate with the Creative Enterprise Zone to place a wall mural along Territorial near Carleton Street.

“We are incredibly proud to be selected by AARP to receive this grant,” said Kathryn Murray, SAPCC executive director. “AARP is a nationwide leader in making neighborhoods, towns, and cities more livable for all residents and we are honored that they see the tangible value this project will bring to our community.”

Women’s Drum Center

The Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., will offer a co-ed Middle Eastern drum class taught by Tim O’Keefe, consisting of d­arabuka, dahola, frame drums of varying sizes, riqq and tabl baladi.

Cost is $125 for the six-session instruction with the first class is scheduled for Sept. 22. To register, go to womensdrumcenter.org.

Seniors activities

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning virtual “lunch bunch” sessions from noon to 1 p.m. on Sept. 1, 15 and 29.

In addition, the Caregiver and Bereavement support groups continue to meet the first Thursday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

For further details on registering for the lunch sessions or any of the other activities, please call the seniors office at 651-642-9052.

Tuesday with a Scholar Series back

The Ramsey County Library’s free “Tuesday with a Scholar” series resumes this fall with programs slated for Sept. 21 and 28 at 12:30 p.m.

On Sept. 21, Metropolitan State University criminal justice professor and author James Densley will discuss “The Violence Project: How to Stop a Mass Shooting Epidemic.” Densley will look at violence prevention and innovative ways to stop the social contagion of mass shootings in the United States.

On Sept. 28, Ronald W. Greene, an University of Minnesota communications professor, will discuss “Free Speech: A Contested Symbol of Democracy.”

To participate in these programs, register in advance for the event on our website or call the library at 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Book reading series come together

Two St. Paul book reading series are coming together, “Bridges” and “Literary Lights.”

“I suppose you could call it a wedding, but then we’ve been like twins over the years,” says Stan Kusunoki, talking about the merger of his reading series, Bridges, with Literary Lights hosted by fellow Twin Cities writer, Donna Isaac.

Literary Bridges will celebrate its inaugural session at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Next Chapter Booksellers, which is located at the corner of Snelling and Grand avenues.

Featured readers include: David Mura, Isadora Gruye, Mary Jo Thompson, Janna Knittel, Michael Kleber-Diggs, Jeanne Lutz, Margaret Hasse, Carolyn Holbrook, Lia Rivamonte, Michael Dean, Rosie Peters, Carol Masters, Hawona Sullivan Janzen, Anthony Ceballos, and Ardie Medina.

For more information, contact info@nextchapterbooksellers.com

Neighbors report compiled by Bugle editor Scott Carlson.