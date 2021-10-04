Chroma Zone artists exhibition

An exhibition of Chroma Zone artists’ art work is being held now through Oct. 31 at Vandalia Tower, 500 Vandalia St.

NewStudio Gallery, in partnership with the Creative Enterprise Zone and Baum Revision, is sponsoring the exhibition that features the work of Chroma Zone mural artists and alumni on the first level of Vandalia Tower, a former King Koil Mattress factory under renovation by NewStudio Architecture. The exhibition features screen prints, paintings, clothing and banners available for purchase.

For further information call Gallery director Camille LeFevre at 651-285-2287.

Folklore

Whistleblower

Upstart Crow podcasts

Upstart Crow Youth Shakespeare Troupe, formerly known as Shakespeare in St. Anthony Park, has taken its theatrical productions to podcasts.

This summer, the youth group created, “Lend Me Your Earbuds: A Pandemic Shakespeare Podcast Series.” Youth actors from the St. Anthony Park neighborhood tell three of Shakespeare’s beloved stories, “Hamlet,’’ “Julius Caesar’’ and “Macbeth’’ in three episodes.

Using Shakespeare’s words and themes as their touchstone, the actors give each of the plays their own unique, contemporary and authentically Shakespearean treatment. You can find the productions on Apple Podcasts at preview at “Lend Me Your Earbuds.”

New class at Women’s Drum Center

The Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., is offering a beginner class in the basics of Djembe Joy, a drumming style employing West African songs. Jo Klein will lead the classes that are scheduled from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Cost is $10 per class. Register online at www.womensdrumcenter.org.

Langford Park rec programs

The St. Paul Parks and Recreation department is holding a series of programs for kids and adults at the Langford Park Recreation Center. The offerings include basketball, creative movement, jazz and ballet, gardening, intermediate pilates and Parents Night Out.

For further information and to register for various classes, go to http://www.stpaul.gov/LangfordParkRec.

Seniors activities

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning a blood pressure clinic at Seal Hi-Rise (825 Seal St.) from 3 to 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 26. It’s also scheduled virtual lunch bunch sessions from noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 27.

Other virtual activities planned in October include:

Chair yoga (call office to see if space is available) 2 to 3 p.m. on Fridays, Oct. 8,15,22 and 29.

Caregiver and Bereavement support groups continue to meet the first Thursday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

For further details on registering for the lunch sessions or any of the other activities, please call the seniors office at 651-642-9052.