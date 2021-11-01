Kulu joins Como Zoo

New to Como Zoo in St. Paul: Kulu, a 725-pound male polar bear who joined the zoo’s deep water Polar Bear Odyssey exhibit in mid-October.

Kulu comes to Como from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium where he gained a large following since his birth on Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 28, 2019. He joins Como’s other two polar bears, Nan and Neil on exhibit.

Como Zoo officials said this move for the 23-month-old Kulu is based on recommendations by the polar bear Species Survival Plan, an Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ advisory group that uses a science-based approach in managing the populations in North American zoos.

New class scheduled at Women’s Drum Center

The nonprofit Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., is offering a beginner class in the basics of Djembe Joy, a drumming style employing West African songs. Attendees will play djembes to explore pulse and rhythms; and easy energizing exercises will be employed to build skills. Jo Klein will lead the class that is scheduled from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Cost is $10 for the class. Register online at www.womensdrumcenter.org.

Author signings set at Winding Trail Books

Winding Trail Books, 2230 Carter Ave., has scheduled a series of author book signings in November and early December.

Here is the schedule:

Nov. 6, 1 to 2 p.m.—Award-winning Minnesota author Mary Casanova signs copies of her book “Waterfall.” It is the third in her Rainy Lake historical drama.

Nov. 20, 1 to 2 p.m.—Minnesota authors Vick Johnson and Kelly Walseth will sign copies of their children’s book, “A Wooden Shoe for Nell.”

Dec. 4, Saturday—Time to be announced next month or on the book store’s website, www.windingtrailbooks.com.—Author and TV personality Ron Schara signs copies of his new book “Ron Schara’s Minnesota: Mostly True Tales of a Life Outdoors” and copies of his “Fishing Guide” and “Minnesota Bound” books.

For further information, call the bookstore at 651-414-9431

Seniors activities listed

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning a blood pressure clinic at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., from 3 to 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 16. It’s also scheduled a virtual lunch bunch session from noon to 1 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Other virtual activities planned in November include:

Chair yoga

Call office to see if space is available

2 to 3 p.m. on Fridays, Nov. 5 and 12.

Housing choices after independent living

Presented by Dr. Ben Rosenstein

10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15.

Caregiver and Bereavement support groups

They continue to meet the first Thursday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

For further details on registering for the lunch session or any of the other activities, please call the seniors office at 651-642-9052.

Tuesday with a Scholar Series continues

The Ramsey County Library’s free “Tuesday with a Scholar” virtual series continues with programs slated for Nov. 2, 9 and 16 at 12:30 p.m.

On Nov. 2, Hamline University associate professor John Shepard’s talk is “A River Through Time: Change on the Mississippi.”

He will chronicle human impacts on the upper river’s floodplain ecosystems and the delta’s coastal wetlands, as well as pathways to a more sustainable future for America’s most iconic river. Shepard teaches at Hamline’s School of Education.

On Nov. 9, St. Paul Pioneer Press economics columnist Ed Lotterman’s talk is “The Colossus of the South: Brazil’s unique history and its complex relationship with the United States.” He will examine the intimate political and military connections, and occasional economic rivalry, between the two nations.

On Nov. 16, University of Minnesota human relations professor Samuel L. Myers Jr. will lead a discussion on “The Minnesota Paradox of Race.” The paradox is that Minnesota is one of the best places in the nation to live. But on virtually every measure of social and economic well-being, it is one of the worst places for Blacks who face wide disparities in unemployment, income, homeownership and educational outcomes.

To participate in these programs, register on the library’s website at https://www.rclreads.org or call the library at 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Online Great Decisions series returns

The Ramsey County Library’s annual online Great Decisions series on the most critical issues facing America returns with programs scheduled for Nov. 5, 12 and 19, all starting at 12:30 p.m.

On Nov. 5, Nicholas Hayen, president of the Minnesota International NGO Network, will talk about “Persian Gulf security issues.”

On Nov. 12, Best Future Center founder Rick Olson will talk about “The End of Globalization?” The Best Future Center is a nonprofit supporting a private school in Uganda’s Nakivale refugee settlement.

On Nov. 19, Metropolitan State University professor of international business and law Duncan McCampbell will talk about “China’s Role in Africa.”

Study the issues by checking out the 2021 Great Decisions briefing book at the Ramsey County Library. To register for the online series, go to the library’s website at https://www.rclreads.org or call 651-724-600. Before the first program, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.