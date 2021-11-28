Avalon School celebrates 20 years

The Avalon School, a public charter school at 700 Glendale St., celebrated its 20th anniversary on Oct.14. The school’s community celebrated with more than 300 Avalon students, alums and families attending the evening’s festivities.

The night included a student-driven, museum type experience called “History of the Avalonian Teen,” featuring students’ research on the cultural trends during the school’s first 20 years.

The celebration also featured Senior Pitch, a presentation by 12th grade Avalon students who shared their capstone project topics. The Avalon School uses a project-based learning model, and seniors spend about 300 hours working on their capstone projects.

School advisor, Nora Whalen, explained that many Avalon staff have been at the school for over 12 years and during the anniversary celebration they “were delighted to connect with students from over the years.”

Written by Sarah CR Clark

New class at Women’s Drum Center

The nonprofit Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., is offering a beginner class in the basics of Djembe Joy, a drumming style employing West African songs. Attendees will play djembes to explore pulse and rhythms; and easy energizing exercises will be employed to build skills. Jo Klein will lead the class that is scheduled from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Cost is $10 for the class. Drums will be provided. Masks are required. Register online at www.womensdrumcenter.org.

Author signings at Winding Trail Books

Winding Trail Books, 2230 Carter Ave., has scheduled two authors for book signings in December. They are:

Dec. 4, Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Author and TV personality Ron Schara signs copies of his new book “Ron Schara’s Minnesota: Mostly True Tales of a Life Outdoors” and copies of his “Fishing Guide” and “Minnesota Bound” books.

Dec. 4, Saturday, from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Author and illustrator Monica Kay will sign copies of her book “Willow—Let’s go for a Walk.”

For further information, call the bookstore at 651-414-9431 or go its website at www.windingtrailbooks.com

Artists at boreal loft

The works of artists from the Lake Country Pastel Society and Front Avenue Pottery will be featured during December at the boreal art loft, 2276 Como Ave. All work is for sale. Free public viewing is available during store hours 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays.

Seniors activities listed

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning a blood pressure clinic at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., from 3 to 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

It’s also scheduled virtual lunch bunch sessions from noon to 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 15.

Other virtual activities planned in December include:

Chair yoga

Call the office to see if space is available.

2 to 3 p.m. on Fridays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

Online holiday concert

Presented by pianist Elizabeth Lee

7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. Call the seniors office for connection instructions.

Caregiver and Bereavement support groups

They continue to meet the first Thursday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

For further details on registering for the lunch session or any of the other activities, please call the seniors office at 651-642-9052.