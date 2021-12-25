New class at Women’s Drum Center

The nonprofit Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., is offering a beginner class in the basics of Djembe Joy, a drumming style employing West African songs. Attendees will play djembes to explore pulse and rhythms; and easy energizing exercises will be employed to build skills. Jo Klein will lead the class that is scheduled from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Cost is $10 for the class. Drums will be provided. Masks are required. Register online at www.womensdrumcenter.org.

Seniors activities listed

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning a blood pressure clinic at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., from 3 to 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

It’s also scheduled virtual lunch bunch sessions from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 19.

Other virtual activities planned in January include:

Chair yoga

Call the office to see if space is available.

10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays Jan. 3, 10 and 17.

Online concert with guitarist Dave Lee (call office for connection instructions)

7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.

“Sexual Health for Seniors” presentation (call office for connection instructions)

11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 24.

Tai Ji Quan (call office to see if space is available)

10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays Jan. 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27).

Poetry Class with Dave Healy

2 to 3 p.m. Thursdays Jan. 6, 13, 20, 27.

Caregiver and Bereavement support groups

They continue to meet the first Thursday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

For further details on registering for the lunch sessions or any of the other activities, please call the seniors office at 651-642-9052.

Literary Bridges

Reading series

The Literary Bridges Reading series kicks off the New Year at 2 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 Snelling Ave. S.

The roster of authors and writers for this Sunday session include David Mura, Michael Torres, Caitlin Bailey, Lillian Hewitt and Morgan Kerber-Folstrom.

Literary Lights is the merger between Donna Isaac’s “Literary Lights” reading series and Stan Kusunoki’s “Bridges.” Literary Bridges is a reading series focused on bridging and strengthening connections between people through the joy of the written and spoken word.

Recreation Center programs

Registration for spring sports offered through the St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department’s recreation centers takes place all through the month of January. They include volleyball and Futsal soccer.

Some special events include:

North Dale Recreation Center “Girls High School Hockey Day,” 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 8.

Northwest Como Recreation Center “Outdoor Fun Event,” from 6 to 8 p.m., Jan. 21.

Langford Park Recreation Center “Winter Classic,” Jan. 27 to 30.

It also has a series of other activi­ties including Zumba for adults, broomball for kids ages 6 to 12 and pilates for adults and ice skating lessons for children age 3 to 12. For more information and to register for activities call 651-298-5765 or go to www.stpaul.gov/langfordrec

Meanwhile, new activities at the Northwest Como Recreation Center, 1550 N. Hamline Ave. include family open gym, adult corn hole, men's soccer, video game play and musical theatre for kids age 6 to 10. For further information and to register call 651-298-5813 or go to: www.stpaul.gov/NWComoRec

Tuesday with a Scholar series

The Ramsey County Library’s free virtual “Tuesday with a Scholar” series resumes with the first programs slated for Jan. 18 and 25 at 12:30 p.m. and additional programs slated on all Tuesdays in February.

On Jan. 18, Macalester College associate professor of urban edu­cation Brian Lozenski will talk about “Critical Race Theory: Why it matters for all of us.”

On Jan. 25, University of Minnesota urban and regional planning professor Edward Goetz will talk about affordable housing in a talk titled “Gimme Shelter: Affordable Housing, Rent Control and Current Politics.”

To participate in these programs, register in advance for the event on our website or call the library at 651-724-6001.

Obama online course

Local historian J.B. Andersen will continue his free online series examining the presidency of Barack Obama. Class sessions, held through the Ramsey County Library, are scheduled at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 9 and 23.

For more information, call the Library at 651-724-6001.

Foundation annual meeting Jan. 26

The Saint Anthony Park Community Foundation will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m., Wednesday Jan. 26 at Ciceron and on Zoom. Besides regular business, Foundation leaders will talk about “New Beginnings.” Look for a registration link in early January from the Foundation at its website.