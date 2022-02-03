New class at Women’s Drum Center

The nonprofit Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., is offering a beginner class in the basics of Djembe Joy, a drumming style employing West African songs. Attendees will play djembes to explore pulse and rhythms; and easy energizing exercises will be employed to build skills. Jo Klein will lead the class that is scheduled from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Cost is $10 for the class. Drums will be provided. Masks are required. Register online at www.womensdrumcenter.org.

Obama online course

Local historian J.B. Andersen will continue his free online series examining the presidency of Barack Obama. Class sessions, held through the Ramsey County Library, are scheduled at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 2, 9 and 23.

Andersen is the creator of the popular History of the Presidents series for the University of Minnesota’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

These are online programs offered remotely using Zoom communication software. You must register in advance for the event on the library’s website or by calling the library at 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Seniors activities listed

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning a blood pressure clinic at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., from 3 to 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

It’s also scheduled virtual lunch bunch sessions from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 16. Call the Seniors’ office for connection instructions.

Other virtual activities planned in February include:

Chair yoga

(Call the office to see if space is available).

10 to 11 a.m. Mondays in February.

Poetry class with Dave Healy

(call to see if space is available)

2 to 3 p.m. Thursdays in February

Tai Ji Quan

(call to see if space is available)

10 to 11 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays

Caregiver and Bereavement support groups

They continue to meet the first Thursday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

For further details on registering for the lunch session or any of the other activities, please call the seniors office at 651-642-9052.

Tuesday with a Scholar series

The Ramsey County Library’s free virtual “Tuesday with a Scholar” series continues in February with talks from Macalester College emeritus professor Jim Stewart. He will present “Who is a citizen? Our nation’s first racial reckoning 1865-1924.”

To participate in these programs, register in advance for the event on our website or call the library at 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Republican House 66A caucus Feb. 1

State House 66A Republicans will hold precinct caucuses at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Roseville Area Middle School, 15 County Road B2 E., Little Canada.

Business scheduled includes electing precinct officers, conducting a gubernatorial straw poll and discussing the party platform. House 66A includes Falcon Heights, Lauderdale and parts of Roseville and St. Paul.

Recreation Center programs

Registration for winter and spring activities offered through the St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department’s recreation centers is underway. Here’s what is being offered at two of St. Paul’s recreation centers:

Langford Park Recreation Center

30 Langford Park. Register by calling 651-298-5765 or go to www.stpaul.gov/langfordrec

Chess ages 7-12,

Tuesdays, Jan. 25-April 19, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Valentine Candy Mosaic ages 4-9,

Saturday, Feb. 12, from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Pre-Teen Jewelry Making ages 10-14,

Wednesdays, March 2-30, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Table Tennis/Ping Pong ages 7-14,

Tuesdays, March 8-April 5, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Pilates Intermediate for adults

Thursdays, March 10-April 28, from 11a.m.-12 p.m.

Parents Night Out

ages 6-11,

Friday, March 11, from 6-9 p.m.

Sewing machine maintenance for adults

Thursday, March 24, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Zumba for adults

Mondays through May 23, from 7:45-8:45 p.m.

Open tot time, ages 0-5,

Wednesday, Dec. 1-March 30, from 11a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Soo Bahk Do, ages 5-adult,

Thursday, monthly, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Northwest Como Recreation Center

1550 N. Hamline Ave., St. Paul 55108. Register by calling 651-298-5813 or go to: www.stpaul.gov/NWComoRec

Musical Theatre, ages 6-10,

Thursdays, Jan. 27-April 21, from 4-5 p.m.

Creative Movement, ages 3-5,

Mondays, Feb. 7-March 28, from 5-5:30 p.m.

Jazz/Ballet/Hip Hop, ages 6-10 or 10-14,

Mondays, Feb. 7-March 28, call for times

Artist Workshop, ages 5-8 or 8-12,

Tuesdays or Wednesdays, Feb. 1-March 9, from 2:15-4:15 p.m.

Urban Tennis, ages 5-11,

Tuesday through Friday, March 15-18. Call for times.

Family Open Gym,

Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m.

Adult Corn Hole,

Wednesdays from 7:15-8:45 p.m.

Men’s Soccer,

Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Video Game Play, ages 7-11,

Fridays from 2-4 p.m.