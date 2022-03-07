Call for SAP Arts Festival artists

Organizers of the 53rd annual St. Anthony Park Arts Festival have put out a call for artists to participate in the event.

“We look forward to welcoming artists and shoppers back to Saint Anthony Park on June 4,” said co-directors Tanya Anderson and Deanna Seppanen. For more information about the festival and how to apply, visit www.sapfest.org

The free festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day at the intersection of Como and Carter avenues, and will feature juried artists, food, live music, a used book sale, a plant sale and art activities for children and adults.

The festival benefits St. Anthony Park’s Carnegie branch of the St. Paul Public Library and supports programming for all ages.

The annual summer St. Anthony Park Arts Festival took a hiatus in 2020 and 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SAP Community Foundation Announces new grant cycle

The 2022 SAP Community Foundation is calling for interested community groups and organizations to submit funding proposals to the Foundation’s annual grant program.

Grants will have to have a focus on one of the following areas: improving the environment, strengthening learning opportunities, enhancing livability and aging-in place, business vitality and appreciation of the arts, all of which support a more resilient, inclusive and healthier Saint Anthony Park community.

Applications, guidelines and funding timelines can be found on the Saint Anthony Park Community Foundation’s website. For more information contact Julie Drechsler, Executive Director, sapcommunityfoundation@gmail.com.

New class at Women’s Drum Center

The nonprofit Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., is offering a beginner class in the basics of Djembe Joy, a drumming style employing West African songs. Attendees will play djembes to explore pulse and rhythms; and easy energizing exercises will be employed to build skills. Jo Klein will lead the class that is scheduled from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9. Cost is $10 for the class. Drums will be provided. Masks are required. Register online at www.womensdrumcenter.org.

March boreal art show

The works of St. Paul artists Mietek Glowka and Heidi Wagner will be featured during March at the boréal art loft, 2276 Como Ave. All work is for sale. The upcoming show titled “The Slavic Teutonic Reveal: Art and Craft in Wood” will include practical pieces such as trays, cutting boards and furniture as well as abstract works—all in wood. Free public viewing is available during store hours 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays.

Online “Great Decisions” series returns

The annual “Great Decisions” online series, which examines the most critical issues facing Americans, returns to the Ramsey County Library this spring. The programs are scheduled for several Fridays from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

On March 4, University of Minnesota adjunct professor John Oswald will talk about “Global Chains and National Security.” Oswald, who works in the fields of community health and epidemiology, will discuss how the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted international economic interdependence and global supply chains.

On April 8, Todd Lefko, president of the International Business Development Company, will talk about “Outer Space” and the evolution of space travel and exploration since the launch of Sputnik I in October, 1957, that marked the beginning of the space age.

To participate in these programs, register in advance for the event on our website or call the library at 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Copies of the Great Decisions briefing book are available for checkout at the Ramsey County Library. Series sponsors are the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute of the University of Minnesota, Global Minnesota and the Foreign Policy Association.

Seniors activities listed

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning a blood pressure clinic at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., from 3 to 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

It’s also scheduled virtual lunch bunch sessions from noon to 1 p.m. on March 2, 15 and 30. Call the Seniors’ office for connection instructions.

Other virtual activities planned in March include:

Chair yoga (Call the office to see if space is available).

10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 28.

Guitar sing along with Dave Lee

7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 10

Tai Ji Quan

(call to see if space is available)

10 to 11 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays March 1 to 24

Caregiver and Bereavement support groups

They continue to meet the first Thursday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

For further details on registering for the lunch session or any of the other activities, please call the seniors office at 651-642-9052.

History of psychology series

Local historian JB Andersen will present a free virtual series on the history of psychology through the Ramsey County Library. The series will be held on most Wednesdays starting March 23 and running through May 4.

To participate in any or all of the sessions, register in advance by calling the Library at 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Tuesday with a Scholar Series continues

The Ramsey County Library’s free “Tuesday with a Scholar” virtual series continues with programs slated for March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 12:30 p.m.

On March 1, University of Minnesota associate sociology professor Michelle S. Phelps will present “From Police Reform to Police Abolition? How Residents and Activists in Minneapolis Want to Make Black Lives Matter.” The co-author of “Breaking the Pendulum: The Long Struggle Over Criminal Justice,” Phelps will examine how activists, city leaders and everyday residents frame the problems in policing, and how race and racism shape orientations toward the law and the future of public safety.

On March 8, Macalester College professor James Dawes will discuss “Artificial Intelligence—Triumph or Tragedy?”

Dawes is the author of “Evil Men.”

On March 15, University of St. Thomas criminal law professor Mark Osler will present “Police and the Twin Cities: another perspective.” Osler, a former federal prosecutor, assesses the current debate about policing in the Twin Cities.

On March 22, Star Tribune writer Curt Brown will celebrate the anniversary of Minnesota history in a talk about some of his more memorable 400 weekly history columns for the metro daily.

On March 29, retired University of Minnesota professor and dean of meteorologists Mark Seeley will talk about “Minnesota Weather: The Past & the Predictions.” Among topics he will discuss: what the climatological future holds in an era of global warming.

Tuesday Scholars are supported by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the Friends of the Ramsey County Libraries.

St. Paul Recreation Center programs

Registration for summer activities offered through the St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department’s recreation centers will be soon underway. Here’s the lowdown:

• Summer camp registration begins Monday, March 7.

• Summer sports registration will be held all March for t-ball, machine pitch, softball and baseball teams.

For further information, contact Langford Park Recreation Center: 30 Langford Park. Register by calling 651-298-5765 or go to www.stpaul.gov/langfordrec. Or contact Northwest Como Recreation Center: 1550 N. Hamline Ave., St. Paul 55108. Register by calling 651-298-5813 or go to: www.stpaul.gov/NWComoRec