Book donations needed

The St. Anthony Park Branch Library Association is now collecting new and gently used books, DVDs and CDs for its annual book sale to be held June 3 and 4.

No textbooks, encyclopedias, CDs or VHS/cassette tapes please.

Materials may be dropped off until June 1 at the cart in the lower level of the St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave., anytime the library is open until June 1. Donors are asked not to leave their materials outside the library or to place them in the book return slot.

The last special drop-off event outside the library will take place from 12 to 3 p.m. on May 7. Smaller donations of a box or less may be dropped off at the cart in the lower level of the library anytime the library is open.

For further information, contact the library at saplabooksale@gmail.com

New exec director at The Good Acre

The Good Acre, a Falcon Heights-based food hub, has hired Theresa McCormick as its new executive director. McCormick succeeds Rhys Williams, who was the first executive director of the nonprofit and retired at the end of 2021. Heartland, most recently as its director of programs and healthcare partnerships. During her time there, she led initiatives to increase access to food and connect food-insecure patients to nutritious food and education to improve health.

Besides her new post, McCormick is active in the Citizens League and is a former president of Junior League of Minneapolis.

boreal May art show

The works of Minneapolis brush artist Bob Schmitt will be on display in May at the boreal art loft, 2276 Como Ave. You can view Schmitt’s art during store hours from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and on Saturdays; from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Besides showing his art, Schmitt will also offer several special events:

• Opening reception, 2 to 5 p.m., May 5

• Brush painting demonstrations, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 7

• Artist talk about Gold Leaf, 1 to 3 p.m., May 15.

Tuesday with a Scholar Series continues

The Ramsey County Library’s free Tuesday with a Scholar virtual series continues with programs slated for 12:30 p.m. May 17 and 24. The third session will be held in person May 31 at 12:30 p.m.

On May 17, Rachel Moran, an associate professor and founder of the Criminal and Juvenile Defense Clinic at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, will talk about “Kim Potter, Daunte Wright & Minnesota Justice.” Her writing has appeared in the New York Times and The Atlantic, among many publications, where her research focuses on policing accountability.

On May 24, Macalester College history professor Amy Sullivan will discuss “Reckoning with Opioids in ‘The Land of 10,000 Rehabs.’” Her courses and research focus on the history of women, childhood, medicine and drugs/alcohol. Her most recent book is “Opioid Reckoning: Love, Loss and Redemption in the Rehab State (University of Minnesota Press, 2021).

On May 31, St. Catherine University history and women’s studies professor Jane Lamm Carroll will discuss her book “Daybreak Woman: An Anglo-Dakota Life.” Daybreak Woman, also known as Jane Anderson Robertson, was born at a trading post on the Minnesota River in 1810 and lived for 92 years in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Canada and South Dakota, witnessing and experiencing seismic changes in Minnesota society over several decades.

Registration is required for this in person event at the Roseville Library. All other programs are offered virtually. To register go the library’s website or call 651-724-600.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinars.

Djembe Joy at Women’s Drum Center

The nonprofit Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., is offering a beginning hand-drum class on Djembe Joy from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. Cost is $10 per person and no experience is necessary. Drums will be provided. Register online at womensdrumcenter.org

Literary Bridges Reading series

The Literary Bridges Reading series continues at 2 p.m. on May 1 at Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul. This session of the Literary Bridges series will feature a mix of local poets and writers. The roster includes Athena Kildegaard, Peuo Tuy, Tu the Judoka (Eric Tu), Michael Walsh and Lee Kisling.

Seniors activities listed

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning a blood pressure clinic at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., from 3 to 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

Meanwhile, a paper collage art class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays in May (May 10, 17, 24, 31) in the fellowship hall at the seniors office, 2200 Hillside Ave. Registration is required.

SAPAS has also scheduled virtual lunch bunch sessions from noon to 1 p.m. on May 11 and 25. Call the seniors office at 651-642-9052 for connection instructions.

Other virtual activities planned in May include:

Chair yoga

(Call to see if space is available)

10 to 11 a.m., Mondays,

May 2, 9, 16 and 23

Tai Ji Quan -Advanced

(Call to see if space is available)

10 to 11 a.m., Tuesdays and

Thursdays, May 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26, 31

Entertainment from “This, That & The Other Thing”

1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 25

Caregiver and Bereavement support groups

Groups continue to meet the first Thursday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

For further details on registering for the session or any of the other activities, please call the seniors office at 651-642-9052