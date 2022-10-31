Como Zoo boasts female baby zebra

A female zebra was recently born into the dazzle, or herd, at Como Zoo.

Zookeepers, visitors and social media made it clear there was only one logical name for the baby, who was born on the first day of fall:

The zoo bestowed the name “Autumn” onto her. She was born to “Thelma.”

Como’s current zebra herd now consists of Ulysses, Minnie, Aurora, Thelma and Autumn. All can be seen by the public in the outdoor Zebra and Kudu exhibit daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The gestation period for zebras ranges from 10 to 12 months. A newborn zebra’s stripes will turn from brown to black sometime between the first 9 to 18 months of life.

Como Zoo is home to Grant’s Zebras, which are commonly found in the grassy plains of eastern Africa including the countries of Kenya and Ethiopia. Ulysses sired the newborn.

2010 Artblok event

The Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association will host a new free event called “Fall Open Studios” from Nov. 4 to 6 at 2010 Artblok, 2010 East Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis.

2010 Artblok has more than 30 artist studios including two St. Anthony Park residents, plein air painter Karlyn Eckman and acrylic painter Heather Humbert.

Fall Open Studios hours are: 5 to 10 p.m., Nov. 4; noon to 8 p.m., Nov. 5 and noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 6.

boreal art loft exhibit

An exhibition of wood, glass and steel from artists Peter Lewis, John Jacobson, Joe Mamer and Tynan Pratumwon will be on display from Nov. 1 to 30 at the boreal art loft, 2276 Como Ave.

Gallery hours are: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays to Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays.

Reading Buddies is Nov. 13

Join the online book discussion Nov. 13 of “From What Is to What If” by Rob Hopkins. Subtitled “Unleashing the Power of Imagination to Create the Future We Want,” the book shows how towns and cities worldwide are finding more eco-friendly (and community-friendly) ways of life.

Hopkins is the founder of the Transition Town movement.

The online discussion will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Zoom. For the link, email Communications@TransitionASAP.org.

Reading Buddies is a project of Transition Town — All St. Anthony Park. Learn more at TransitionASAP.org/reading-buddies.

Customer experience award

The Minnesota Retailers Association honored Kendall’s Ace Hardware of St. Paul with its Customer Experience award as part of the 2022 Minnesota’s Retail Champions program. Ashley and Matt Lloyd accepted the award during the association’s Retail Rally event Oct. 6.

“Kendall’s Ace Hardware has fulfilled and continues to fulfill its mission to be the friendliest store in town,” Bruce Nustad, Minnesota Retailers Association president, said in a press statement. “All it takes is about a minute in the store, a few looks up at the unique artwork, a few looks down at the dog and cat and a second to be helped by a Kendall’s associate; and you know you have come to the right place to have your hardware and houseware problems solved.”

Kendall’s Ace Hardware is one of 11 Minnesota retail champions. Other categories include best place to work, retail manager of the year and lifetime achievement award.

Kleber-Diggs recognized

AARP MN and Pollen have named Michael Kleber-Diggs, a poet and literary critic from Como Park, to its 2022 50 Over 50 list.

The 50 Over 50 list recognizes the courageous, compassionate and selfless acts of service by Minnesotans over the age of 50 as they care for others and are reimagining their careers and businesses.

Kleber-Diggs is being honored for his work in the arts. For the last six years, Kleber-Diggs, 54, has been a leader and instructor with the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop, helping to cultivate and elevate the powerful literary voices of Minnesota’s incarcerated community.

Kleber-Diggs was among the 50 Over 50 honorees at a celebration Oct. 25 at Quincy Hall in Minneapolis.

You can view the full list of honorees and their illustrations at 50over50mn.org.

Women’s Drum Center concert and fundraiser class

The Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., has scheduled its annual concert and silent auction from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Sundin Hall at Hamline University.

For ticket information go to womensdrumcenter.org.

Event proceeds support daily operations, as well as community outreach, health programs and scholarships.

Tuesday Scholars sessions on politics

The Ramsey County Library’s free Tuesday with a Scholar virtual series continues with two programs in November focusing on politics.

On Nov. 15, University of Minnesota Law School Professor David A. Schultz will analyze the results of the midterm elections and say what they may mean for our nation and its democracy. The program begins at 12:30 p.m. Schultz specializes in election law.

On Nov. 22, University of Minnesota Law School professor Richard Painter will discuss the state of American politics. The program begins at noon.

A nationally known political commentator, Painter served as chief ethics lawyer during President George W. Bush’s administration.

These online programs are offered remotely using Zoom. You must register in advance for the events on the library’s website or by calling the library at 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

Seniors activities

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors will hold a mix of in-person and virtual activities in November.

In-Person Activities Include:

A blood pressure clinic from 3 to 3:45 p.m., Nov. 15, at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.

A defensive driving class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 1, at the SAP Seniors office, 2200 Hillside Ave.

A showing of the movie “King Richard” at 2 p.m. at the St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave.

Virtually Activities on Zoom

Lunch bunch sessions from noon to 1 p.m., Nov. 9 and 30.

Caregiver and bereavement support group meetings on Zoom from noon to 1 p.m., Nov. 3.

For details on these or any other activities, or for connection instructions call the seniors office at 651-642-9052.

Recreation center fall activities

Langford Park Recreation Center

30 Langford Park: register by calling 651-298-5765 or go to stpaul.gov/LangfordRec.

Some classes are single sessions while others have multiple meetings during November. Classes include intermediate pilates, online gardening, Zumba dance and painting for adults with kid classes including jewelry making and canvas and clay.

Northwest Como Recreation Center

1550 N. Hamline Ave.: register by calling 651-298-5813 or go to stpaul.gov/NWComoRec.

Classes include drawing, Thanksgiving candy craft, painting party and Taekwondo.