Compiled by Kathy Henderson

Como residents star in Circus Juventas’ “Excalibur”

Como residents Jacy Johnson Becker, Lilla Chermak and Lydia Westerlund are part of the 65-person Circus Juventas cast bringing King Arthur’s “Excalibur” legend to life this summer.

Get ready to experience a large-scale, professionally produced show that includes displays of contemporary circus artistry featuring both acrobatic and aerial acts. This imaginary trip to medieval London promises new thrills with knights in combat and dragon riders.

“Excalibur” runs from July 28 through Aug. 13 in Circus Juventas’ air-conditioned, permanent big top located at 1271 Montreal Ave. The Saturday, Aug. 5 matinee at 1 p.m. will have ASL and AD interpretation. Ticket prices range from $25 to $50 and are available online at http://circusjuventas.showare.com.

Jacy Johnson Becker, 15, a student at Avalon High School, performs as a dragon rider. Circus Juventas has never had a show at this scale with fire, thus his training for “Excalibur” included fire safety.

Lilla Chermak, 18, a recent graduate from Central High School, performs in every type of aerial act. Her favorite is triangle.

Lydia Westerlund, 18, a recent graduate from the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Arts, can be seen performing straps in the summer production. This will be Chermak and Westerlund’s final show with Circus Juventas.

Women’s Drum Center

The Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave. W., is offering hand drum basics, a beginning hand drum class, on Monday, Aug. 14 from 5 to 6 p.m. Instructor Jo Klein focuses on having fun with class members, playing djembes to explore pulse and rhythms. No drumming experience necessary. Drums are provided. $15 per person. Register at www.womensdrumcenter.org.

Senior activities

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors will host a mix of in-person and virtual activities in August. Unless specified, registration is not necessary.

In-person activities include:

Lunch at the House of Wong restaurant: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meet at the restaurant, 1135 Larpenteur Ave. W.

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meet at the restaurant, 1135 Larpenteur Ave. W. Exercise class: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2 to 3 p.m., Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St. Arthritis Foundation exercises to increase range of motion, endurance, mobility and strength. Free, but registration is required: sc@sapaseniors.org or 651-642-9052.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2 to 3 p.m., Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St. Arthritis Foundation exercises to increase range of motion, endurance, mobility and strength. Free, but registration is required: sc@sapaseniors.org or 651-642-9052. Lake walk: Fridays, Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Meet at the Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Parkway. N. Registration required: 651-642-9052 or email sc@sapaseniors.org . Donations accepted, but not required.

Fridays, Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Meet at the Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Parkway. N. Registration required: 651-642-9052 or email sc@sapaseniors.org Donations accepted, but not required. Blood pressure clinic : Tuesday, Aug.15, 3 to 3:45 p.m., Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.

: Tuesday, Aug.15, 3 to 3:45 p.m., Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St. Caregiver community gathering: Monday,Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to noon,St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave.

August hybrid presentation:

Passing On Personal Possessions, a presentation that features the insightful video “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?” Discussion and a piece of pie follows. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2 to 3 p.m. In person at Centennial United Methodist Church-St. Anthony Park campus, 2200 Hillside Ave. Streaming online: facebook.com/sapaseniors.

Virtual activities include:

Chair yoga. Mondays, Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Call the office at 651-642-9052 to see if space is available.

Mondays, Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Call the office at 651-642-9052 to see if space is available. Caregiver support group: Thursday, Aug. 3, noon to 1 p.m. Call the office at 651-642-9052 for connection instructions.

Thursday, Aug. 3, noon to 1 p.m. Call the office at 651-642-9052 for connection instructions. Lunch bunch: Wednesdays, Aug. 16 and 30, noon to 1 p.m. Call the office at 651-642-9052 for connection instructions.

Kiwanis peanut campaign fundraiser

The Kiwanis Northeast Metro Golden K Club’s annual peanut campaign fundraiser continues through Sept. 12. For every $50 (tax deductible) donation, donors receive a box of 48 individual 1 oz.-size packets of peanuts. The fundraiser helps support Kiwanis community initiatives focused on children and youth well-being and food insecurity.

Contributions can be mailed to Northeast Metro Golden K Foundation, 2660 Civic Center Drive, Roseville, MN 55113 or can be dropped off at the Roseville Skating Oval banquet facility, 2661 Civic Center Drive, during the weekly Golden K Club meetings on Tuesdays from 1:45 to 3:30 p.m.

St. Anthony Park Library

Special programs, along with summertime favorites, are on the August calendar at the St. Antony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave. Unless specified, registration is not required.

Special Programs:

Dungeons & Dragons: Thursdays, Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Youth ages 8 and older are invited to join an expert D&D player to learn how to build a D&D character, find out how the game works and explore the playing possibilities and adventures awaiting. No experience necessary. Come for just one session or attend the four sessions during August.

Summer Spark Reading Celebration: Thursday, Aug. 31, 1 to 3 p.m.Games, art projects, entertainment and refreshments on the library lawn in celebration of the end of an amazing summer of reading. All ages welcome.

Ongoing Programs:

Storytime in the Park: Tuesdays, Aug. 8 and 15, 10:30 to 11 a.m.Grab a blanket and head to College Park, 2223 Carter Ave., for stories, songs, rhymes and puppetry especially for children ages birth to 5, their caregivers and siblings. In case of inclement weather, storytime will be held in the library auditorium. The decision will be made by 9:30 a.m. that day and posted to sppl.org/calendar. Please note: No storytime on Aug. 1, 22 or 29.

Fun Lab: Wednesdays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.The STEAM drop-in program for ages 7 to 11 takes place in the library auditorium. Crafts, science experiments, engineering projects, video games and more.

Shake Your Sillies Out! Playtime: Fridays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Story, stretching, movement and lots of fun in the library auditorium for children ages 2 to 5 accompanied by an adult.

Paw Pals: Read with Enzo or Sadie: Saturday, Aug. 12, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Youth ages 5 to 12 are welcome to read to the two friendly dogs that will be in the children’s room. Registration is not required; however, each child’s reading session is limited to 15 minutes.

Saturday Family Storytime: Aug. 26, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.Join the St. Anthony Park Library on the last Saturday of each month for songs, stories, crafts and social time with other families gathered in the library’s auditorium. Best for toddlers and preschoolers, caregivers and siblings.

Adult book club: Monday, Aug. 28, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join library staff and reading enthusiasts in the library’s auditorium for lively conversation and refreshments. Stop in or call the library at 651-642-0411 for more information or to pick up a copy of the book.

English conversation circle for adults: Thursdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.Join the University of Minnesota Retirees Volunteer Center and the Partners in English program for free English practice at the library. All levels of English language skill are welcome.

Gibbs Farm

Gibbs Farm, a historic site located at Larpenteur and Cleveland avenues, continues to be open to the public on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. through Aug. 25 and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 28. Tours are available on the hour or explore at your own pace. Parking is free in the lot off Cleveland Avenue. Admission is $5 to $10; free for children ages 3 and under, RCHS members and Dakota and Indigenous visitors.

Music in the Park

Como Lakeside Pavilion continues its summer Music in the Park roster with an assortment of music performances during August at the Dock and Paddle, 1360 Lexington Parkway N.

The St. Anthony Park Community Band returns for a free concert on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. The complete August schedule with links to individual bands is available online at https://dockandpaddle.com/calendar?view=calendar&month=08-2023.