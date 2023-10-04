Partial (annular solar) eclipse

In the Twin Cities, the partial eclipse — an annular solar eclipse where the sun is never completely blocked by the moon — will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14. It will begin around 10:30 a.m., peak just before noon and end just after 1 p.m. Caution: It is never safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing, according to NASA.

Bell Museum

Solar Big Year — 2023 Eclipse: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, the Bell Museum at 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W. hosts solar-focused activities both outside (free) and inside the museum (included with gallery admission fee). A live stream of the eclipse from New Mexico is also included with gallery admission fee. The planetarium show, Totality (ticketed event, various times) examines the beauty and science of eclipses. Admission: $12–$15; free for Bell Museum members, U of MN students and Indigenous peoples. Please find the complete Oct. 14 schedule at bellmuseum.umn.edu/astronomy/eclipse-at-the-bell-museum-2023-2024.

St. Anthony Park Library

Northern Nights, Starry Skies: Not the eclipse, but a different kind of journey into the cosmos will take place on Thursday, Oct. 12, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. John Shepard (Hamline University, Center for Global Environmental Education) will share stories and clips from the award-winning documentary Northern Nights, Starry Skies. This co-production between Hamline and PBS North celebrates the north country’s extraordinary starry skies, Indigenous star knowledge (Dakota and Ojibwe cultural astronomers), the establishment of the world’s largest dark sky sanctuary and light pollution stewardship. Registration is not required.

boréal Art Loft

The October show at the boréal Art Loft, 2276 Como Ave., features the pottery of Minneapolis-based Kim Burnham. She creates artistic yet functional pottery with a Scandinavian decorative touch. boréal Gifts & Goods, 651-560-9900; shop.boreal.life.

Como Zoo & Conservatory

Como Quest: Wild Conservation: (an after-hours 21+ benefit event), Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Cash bar, concessions, conservation talks, activities. $40. Limited admission. Register: comofriends.org/events/como-quest-21.

History Revealed

Prairie Imperialists: Live presentation on Zoom by Katherine Bjork, Hamline history professor, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. Register in advance at rchs.com (events and programs). After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Women’s Drum Center

Intro to Taiko drumming coed class: Friday, Oct. 20, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 2242 University Ave. W. Taiko is a form of Japanese drumming. Learn basic hits and stance. All level of experience welcome. Fee: $15. Space is limited. Registration required. womensdrumcenter.org.

Gibbs Farm

2097 Larpenteur Ave. W., is open to the public on Saturdays through Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission: $5–$10; free for children 3 and under and RCHS Members. rchs.com/gibbs-farm/visit-us.

Apple Festival: Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Orchard tours, apple treats and activities, apple games, seed art, face painting, book signing and a prairie scavenger hunt. Music by Light of the Moon band. All treats, tours and activities are included in the admission price: $5–$10, free for children 3 and under and RCHS members.

Halloween Trick or Treat Trail: Saturday, Oct. 28, noon to 6 p.m. See website for details.

St. Anthony Park Library

Familiar and favorite activities fill the October calendar at St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave.

Adult Book Club: Monday, Oct. 23, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join library staff and reading enthusiasts in the library’s auditorium for lively conversation and refreshments. Stop in or call the library at 651-642-0411 for more information or to pick up a copy of the book.

Book Sampler for Kids: Join library staff on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., to hear the first chapter of several books, meet other kids who like to read and share your recommendations. Appropriate for all kids who read or listen to chapter books.

Paw Pals: Read with Enzo or Sadie: Saturday, Oct. 14, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Youth ages 5 to 12 are welcome to read to the two friendly dogs that will be in the children’s room. Each child’s reading session is limited to 15 minutes, which ensures that as many children as possible will have the opportunity to read to Enzo or Sadie.

Saturday Family Storytime: Oct. 28, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Songs, stories, crafts/activities and social time with other families gathered in the library’s auditorium. Best for toddlers and preschoolers, caregivers and siblings.

Weekly favorites:

Storytime in the park: Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Grab a blanket and head to College Park, 2223 Carter Ave., for stories, songs, rhymes, and puppetry especially for children ages birth to 5, their caregivers and siblings. In case of inclement weather, storytime will relocate to the library auditorium. The decision will be made by 9:30 a.m. that day and posted to the sppl.org/calendar.

Fun Lab: Wednesdays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The STEAM drop-in program for ages 7 to 11 takes place in the library auditorium. Crafts, science experiments, engineering projects, video games and more.

English Conversation Circle for Adults: Thursdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Join the University of Minnesota Retirees Volunteer Center and the Partners in English program for free English practice at the library. All levels of English language skill are welcome.

Shake Your Sillies Out! Playtime: Fridays, Oct. 6, 13, 20, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Story, stretching, movement and lots of fun in the library auditorium for children ages 2 to 5 accompanied by an adult.

Senior activities

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors host a mixture of in-person, virtual and hybrid activities. Unless specified, registration is not required.

In-person activities include:

• Blood pressure clinic: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 3 to 3:45 p.m., Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.

• Card making workshop: Wednesday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. to noon, Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave. Open to all.

• Exercise class: Tuesdays, Oct., 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, from 2 to 3 p.m., Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St. Arthritis Foundation exercises to increase range of motion, endurance, mobility and strength. Free, but registration is required: sc@sapaseniors.org or 651-642-9052.

• Game day: Tuesday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to noon, Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave.

• Luncheon: Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., La Casita, Roseville. Contact the office at 651-642-9052 to be included in the reservation.

• Song writing class: Tuesdays, Oct. 10 and 17, 7 to 8 p.m., Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.

October hybrid:

• Caregiver support group: Thursday, Oct. 5, 10 to 11 a.m. In-person at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave., or via Zoom. Call the office at 651-642-9052 for the Zoom link.

• Medicare 2023–2024 presentation: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2 to 3 p.m. In person: Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave. Streaming at facebook.com/sapasenior.

Virtual activities include:

• Chair yoga: Mondays, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Call the office at 651-642-9052 for Zoom link.

• Lunch bunch: Wednesday, Oct. 18, noon to 1 p.m. Call the office at 651-642-9052 for connection instructions.

• Poetry class with Dave Healy: Thursdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Call the office at 651-642-9052 for Zoom link. Kathy Henderson lives in St. Paul and is a freelance writer for the Bugle.