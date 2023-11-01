Second Thursday Forum: Community Safety

Join the staff from St. Paul’s Office of Neighborhood Safety for a conversation about community safety from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, at St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave. No registration needed. The Second Thursday Forum is sponsored by the St. Anthony Park Library Association.

Community Conversation

Community Conversations Ecumenical Consortium will present “The Legacy of Racial Covenants: The Enduring Impact on Twin Cities Area Housing” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Luther Seminary’s, Olson Campus Center, 2481 Como Ave. The presentation will include information from the University of Minnesota’s “Mapping Prejudice” and St. Catherine University’s “Welcoming the Dear Neighbor?” projects. Free, but registration is requested at https://tinyurl.com/racial-covenants.

Gibbs Farm Trick or Treat Trail

A Steampunk Trick-or-Treat Trail will take place with timed entry starts from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Gibbs Farm: Pathways to Dakota and Pioneer Life, 2097 Larpenteur Ave. W. The trail is family friendly and intended for all ages. Cost is $5 to $15. The timing estimates 45 minute-trails, and registration is required at https://rchs.com/event/halloween-trick-or-treat-trail/.

Berg to speak at SAP Lutheran Church program

Ryan Berg, program manager for ConneQT Host Homes Program of Avenues for Youth in Minneapolis, will speak on LGBTQA+ homelessness at 7 p.m., Nov. 16 at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave.

Coffee and dessert will be served at the program. All are welcome.

Berg, a prominent journalist and activist, is the author of “No House to Call My Home: Love, Family, and Other Transgressions.”

Women’s Drum Center

The Women’s Drum Center’s bene­fit concert and silent auction, its big fundraiser of the year, kicks off with a silent auction at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Concordia University-St. Paul’s , Beutow Music Center, 1282 Concordia Ave. Concert performances by drumHeart, Djembe Diyamu, Women Who Groove, Taikollaborative,and special guest Earthtones Chorus. Tickets: $20. at www.womensdrumcenter.org or at the door.

boreal Art Loft

The November artists at boreal Art Loft — Lonnie Broden (paintings and blends) and Mary Jo Schmith (Front Avenue Pottery & Tile Co.) — remind shoppers and Art Loft viewers that art-related objects make unique and even useful gifts for the holiday season. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. boreal Gifts and Goods is at 2276 Como Ave. https://shop.boreal.life/.

Como Zoo and Conservatory

Como Zoo and Conservatory’s daily zookeeper talk (11 a.m.), The SPIRE Sparky show (11:30 a.m.) and the gardener chat (1 p.m.) are scheduled throughout November. Voluntary donations: adults $4, children $2. Regular hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1225 Estabrook Drive, 651-487-8201. https://comozooconservatory.org/.

Como Special Events: Advance registration required: https://comozooconservatory.org/.

No-School-Day-Camp: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3., $75 per camper. “Sensational Senses (grades 1 and 2). and “Camp Comoology” (Grades 3 and 4). Advance registration required.

Sensory Friendly Morning: 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. and Wednesday, Nov 22. Advance registration required.

Senior Stroll (age 55 and older): 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.; Sunset Stroll (Conservatory only), 4:30 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15. Zoo and Conservatory journal pages available online. Advance registration required.

Bell Museum

Collectors Day: A daylong event where members of the community share and showcase their own personal collections, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4.

Sensory Friendly Saturday: 8 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 18.

Free with regular museum admission: $12 to $15; free for Bell members, Indigenous peoples, University of Minnesota students and qualifying guests. 2088 Larpenteur Ave W. 612-626-9660. bellinfo@umn.edu.

Music in the Park

The Schubert Club’s Music in the Park Series presents the Modigliani Quartet in a program featuring a uniquely Italian focus: 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave. The preconcert talk with the artists begins at 3 p.m. Admission: $23 to $33; children and students, free. Tickets: 651-292-3268 or https://schubert.org/event/modigliani-quartet-2/.

Senior activities

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors host a mixture of in-person, virtual and hybrid activities during November. Unless specified, registration is not necessary.

In person activities include:

• Line Dancing class: Thursdays, Nov. 2 and 9, from 2 to 3 p.m., 7 to 8 p.m., Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St.

• Movie: “His Girl Friday”: Monday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave. Open to all.

• 55+ Defensive Driving refresher: Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave. Call the office at 651-642-9052 to sign up.

• Exercise class: Tuesdays, Nov. 14 and 21, from 2 to 3 p.m., Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St. Arthritis Foundation exercises to increase range of motion, endurance, mobility and strength.

• Card Making workshop: Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave. Call the office at 651-642-9052 to sign up.

• Blood Pressure clinic: Tuesday, Nov 21, from 3 to 3:45 p.m., Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.

• Game day: Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave.

November Hybrid:

• Caregiver Support Group: Thursday, Nov. 2, noon to 1 p.m. In-person at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave or via Zoom. Call the office at 651-642-9052 for Zoom link.

Virtual: Call the office at 651-642-9052 for connection instructions.

• Caregiver Support Group: Thursday, Nov. 2, noon to 1 p.m. In-person at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave., or call the office at 651-642-9052 for Zoom connection.

• Poetry class with Dave Healy: Thursday, Nov. 2, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

• Chair Yoga: Mondays, Nov. 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

• Lunch Bunch: Wednesdays, Nov. 8 and 29, noon to 1 p.m.

St. Anthony Park Library

Familiar and favorite activities fill the November calendar at the St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave. Unless specified, registration is not required.

The library will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11, in recognition of Veterans Day.

Shake your sillies out! playtime: Fridays, Nov. 3 and 17, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Story, stretching, movement and lots of fun in the library auditorium for children ages 2 to 5 accompanied by an adult.

Storytime in the Park: Tuesdays, Nov. 7 and 14, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Grab a blanket and head to College Park, 2223 Carter Ave., for stories, songs, rhymes and puppetry especially for children ages birth to 5, their caregivers and siblings. In case of inclement weather, Storytime will relocate to the library auditorium.

Book sampler for kids: Join library staff on Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. to hear the first chapter of several books, meet other kids who like to read and share your recommendations. Appropriate for all kids who read or listen to chapter books.

Adult book club: Monday, Nov. 27, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join library staff and reading enthusiasts in the library’s auditorium for lively conversation and refreshments. Stop in or call the library at 651-642-0411 for more information or to pick up a copy of the book.

Fun lab: Wednesdays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The STEAM drop-in program for ages 7 to 11 takes place in the library auditorium. Crafts, science experiments, engineering projects, video games and more.

English conversation circle for adults: Thursdays, except Nov. 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Join the University of Minnesota Retirees Volunteer Center and the Partners in English program for free English practice at the library. All levels of English language skill are welcome.

Kathy Henderson lives in St. Paul and is a freelance writer for the Bugle.