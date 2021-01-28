

Dr. Nadine Yacoub

New dentist

Saint Anthony Park Dental Care announces Dr. Nadine Yacoub has joined its clinic.

Yacoub, a native of Minnesota, completed her undergraduate and dental degrees from the University of Minnesota. She will begin working at the clinic in February on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“She enjoys treating the full spectrum of dental concerns with a particular emphasis on caring for kids,” said SAP Dental Care’s Dr. Nathaniel Cogswell. “The most enjoyable part of dentistry for Dr. Nadine is building lifelong relationships with individual patients and their whole family. In her spare time, she loves to travel with her family, cook new recipes from all over the world and spend time with her boys.”

Lunch bunch

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning virtual “lunch bunch” activities from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 17.

Please call the seniors office at 651-642-9052 for the Zoom links or further information. One additional note: SAPAS also has quite a few face masks available for seniors and jigsaw puzzles to share. Call their office for further details.

League of Women Voters program

The League of Women Voters St. Paul is hosting a program titled “Civics in Our Schools: What’s Going On?” at 7 p.m., Feb. 23, via Zoom presenting a panel of educators, experts and students.

This program will focus on civics education in St. Paul Public Schools and revised civics standards, which are part of the Minnesota K-12 Academic Standards for Social Studies.

The link for registration will be posted on the League of Women Voters of St. Paul website (www.lwvsp.org) and on LWVSP social media.

Tuesday Scholars talks continue

The Ramsey County Library’s virtual Tuesday Scholars talks continue in February with all programs running from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Join local academic and experts as they share their knowledge on a variety of topics.

Here is the lineup of speakers through Feb. 23:

Feb. 9

China Rising—Pros and Cons

Edward Farmer, a retired University of Minnesota professor of history with expertise in China and non-Eurocentric perspectives on world history, will discuss China’s emerging role in the 21st century and what China’s rise means for Americans.

Feb. 16

LGBTQ+ History in Minnesota.

Robert Frame, a history professor at Normandale Community College, will give a historical overview of the gay rights movement in the modern era and look at what still needs to be done.

Feb. 23

The 2020 Census: Taking Count amid Controversy

Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower will discuss the background and the politics of the national census, along with a look at what the 2020 count will mean for our state and our community.

To register for any or all of these online Tuesday Scholar talks, visit the Ramsey County’s Library website or call 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Exhibit at Smallest Museum

The Smallest Museum in St. Paul, 2399 University Ave., hosts an exhibit from the Umbrella Cover Museum from now through the end of February.

The exhibit includes umbrella covers from around the world, a vintage fire hose umbrella cover from Bristol, England, and a banana shaped umbrella cover, marketed as the “Um-Banana.” The exhibit is viewable seven days a week, 24 hours a day, as the Smallest Museum is viewable from the sidewalk

The Smallest Museum is a 3- by 2-foot micro-museum housed in a vintage fire-hose cabinet outside of the Workhorse Coffee Bar.

Virtual course continues on Bush presidency

The Ramsey County Library concludes its six-week Wednesday virtual program on the presidency of George W. Bush on Feb. 3, 10 and 17. The remaining classes, led by popular local historian J.B. Andersen, will be broadcast online from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Although his legacy will be forever linked with the events of 9/11, the presidency of George W. Bush covered a wide range of issues, including two controversial wars, the new millennium and unprecedented standards for digital surveillance.

These program sessions will be conducted virtually via Zoom and participants must register in advance at the Library’s website or by calling the Library at 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.