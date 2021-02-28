Seniors activities

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning several virtual activities in March. They include:

• “Lunch bunch” from noon to 1 p.m., March 3 and 17.

• Older Adult Resources series continues with “Tackling Telehealth: The New Doctor Visits of 2021” at 3 p.m., March 16.

• Spring card-making from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., March 22.

Also, SAPAS has quite a few face masks available for seniors and jigsaw puzzles to share.

For further details on registering for any or all of these activities, please call the seniors’ office at 651-642-9052.

Food Drive

Como Park/Falcon Heights Living at Home Block Nurse Program and Como Park Lutheran Church are collecting non-perishable food from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., March 7 for Keystone Community Services. Drop off for food donations is at the church parking lot at the intersection of Hoyt Avenue West and Hamline Avenue North.

Due to social distancing, donors are asked to follow the one-way signs to drop off contributions. To avoid personal contact, please place donations in the car trunk and a representative will remove the donations. For further information, contact office@comoparklutheran.org.

Senior strolls at Como Zoo and Conservatory

Seniors, people 55 and older, want to visit Como Zoo and Conservatory and avoid the crowds? Sign up for “Senior strolls at Como Zoo.” Scheduled walking times are 9 to 10 a.m., March 2 for the zoo and Conservatory and 4 to 5:30 p.m., March 30 for the Conservatory only. For advanced registration, which is required, go to https://comozooconservatory.org/como/senior-strolls/

Beginners drum class

The Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., will offer a class in hand drums for beginners from 5 to 6 p.m., March 2. The class uses djembes, a goblet shaped drum, to explore pulse and rhythm and to learn the foundation for playing African songs. The cost is $10. Drums are provided. Standard Covid protocol is practiced.

To register, please contact the Drum Center at info@womensdrumcenter.net.

Tuesday Scholars talks

The Ramsey County Library’s virtual Tuesday Scholars talks continue in March with all programs running from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Join local academic and experts as they share their knowledge on a variety of topics.

To register for any or all of these online Tuesday Scholar talks, visit the Ramsey County’s Library website here or call 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Here is the lineup of speakers:

March 2

Where Fairy Tales Meet History

Jack Zipes, a University of Minnesota professor emeritus of German, comparative literature and cultural studies, will talk about fairy tales in the context of how they intersect with 20th century political history.

March 9

Minnesota 1918: The Previous Plague

Twin Cities author and journalist Curt Brown will talk about the 1918 plague in Minnesota. He will discuss what has changed and not changed in Minnesota’s response to plague times.

March 16

The Irish Question & Modern History

Macalester College professor Andrew Latham will explore why the small island of Ireland has had such an outsized influence on history. He will cover the Great Potato Famine of the 1840s to the present.

March 23

Russia and the US – Old and New Enemies

Todd Lefko, president of the International Business Development Company and whose business and academic ties with Russia go back 30 years, will discuss the current situation between the United States and Russia.

March 30

The Strategies of White Supremacists

Lisa K. Waldner, an associate dean and sociology professor at St. Thomas University, will discuss the techniques of white supremacist groups in Minnesota and around the nation.

Virtual sessions on US presidency

Popular local historian J.B. Andersen will lead a virtual weekly series on “The Presidency: Campaigns and Crises” from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays beginning March 24 through April 14. The sessions, ­offered by the Ramsey County Library, are:

March 24—“Campaign Promises: Broken and Unfulfilled”

March 31—“Third Parties and the Rise of the Secret Ballot”

April 7—“The Dark Secrets of Disabled Presidents”

April 14—“The Stain that Haunts US: Racism and the Presidency”

All programs are offered remotely and pre-registration is required. You must register in advance for the event on the library’s website or by calling at 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.