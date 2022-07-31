Neighbors for August 2022 Bugle￼

Rev. Dr. Gary Green II named to anti-racist post

The United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities has named the Rev. Dr. Gary Green II to the new post of director of anti-racist initiatives.

As director of the anti-racist initiatives, Green will work with and support United’s BIPOC (Black Indigenous and People of Color) students, consult with United’s leadership about cultivating an anti-racist culture throughout the seminary and serve as chairman of the seminary’s Committee Advocating for Racial Justice.

“I am excited for this opportunity to lead United’s anti-racist efforts, aligning institutional action with what has been a longstanding ethos and aspiration,” said Green, who is also assistant professor of pastoral theology and social transformation at United. “I look forward to deepening relationships within the United community, with community partners, and with the public to live into a reality where white supremacy is continually rendered a thing of the past.”

Author Ranae Hanson at SAP Library

Minnesota Book Award winner Ranae Hanson will join readers in person on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to discuss her book “Watershed: Attending to Body and Earth in Distress’’ (2021 by University of Minnesota Press).

Hosted by the Reading Buddies book group, the gathering will be held at 6 p.m. at the St. Anthony Park Public Library, 2245 Como Ave. A memoir and a meditation, “Watershed” traces the parallels between human health and natural ecosystems. Hanson tells of her formative years in northern Minnesota, where three major watersheds meet. She also draws on her tenure at Minneapolis Technical College, where her students—many from immigrant families—educated her on the early effects of climate change in their ancestral countries.

A longtime resident of St. Anthony Park, Hanson now divides her time between Minnesota and Seattle, Washington.

Reading Buddies is a project of Transition Town – All St. Anthony Park, focusing on environmental justice topics. Learn more at TransitionASAP.org/reading-buddies.

Network event for stronger local economy

Twin Cities small business owners, entrepreneurs and idea people, potential investors and curious community members are welcome to a free networking event from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Bang Brewing, 2320 Capp Road.

This flexible group is considering forming a Local Investing Opportunity Network, or LION. Host is Transition Your Money, a subgroup of Transition Town – All St. Anthony Park. A dozen people met June 11 to start an informal discussion, which will continue Aug. 13.

For more info, visit Transitionasap.org/TransitionYourMoney or email info@TransitionASAP.org.

boréal art loft in August

boréal will host The Outdoor Painters of Minnesota, a nonprofit formed to promote and share the practice of outdoor (plein air) painting.

Outdoor Painters strives to coordinate outdoor painting activities, develop opportunities to exhibit together, educate both artists and non-artists in plein air painting and inspire awareness of the beauty found in nature through painting outdoors.

boréal hours during August are: Mondays through Thursdays 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Women’s Drum Center

The nonprofit Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., is offering a beginning hand drum in Djembe Joy at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Class members play djembes to explore pulse and rhythms. Drums are provided. Masks are required. Cost is $15 per participant. Register at womensdrumcenter.org.

One Book discussion with Kent Krueger

The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library, as the Minnesota Center for the Book, announces the eighth chapter of One Book/One Minnesota, a statewide book club that invites Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect and discuss. The eighth title for the program is “Iron Lake” by Minnesota author William Kent Krueger.

From now through Sept. 4, through their local libraries, Minnesotans are invited to read the featured book selection and then participate in a virtual discussion with Krueger at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug, 11. The program is free and open to the public. Registration required.

Readers can access the ebook and audiobook for free on Ebooks Minnesota but will need to create an account to access the free materials.

In addition to the digital formats, hard copies of the book will be available through public libraries, and through independent stores across the state. Links to resources and more information can be found at thefriends.org/onebook.

Susan Triemert book released

St. Anthony Park writer Susan Triemert this spring released her book “Guess What’s Different,” a collection of essays on family history and the moments that no one wants to talk about: anxiety, depression and grief. Copies of Triemert’s book are available at malarkeybooks.com or visit Susan’s webpage at susantriemert.com. She is currently teaching in the Education Department at the University of St. Thomas.

Kiwanis fundraiser

The Kiwanis Northeast Metro Golden K Club has launched its 40th annual Peanut Campaign fundraiser. The fundraiser supports community initiatives focused on children and youth and food insecurity in the northeast metro area.

In 2021, nearly 100 businesses, professional entities and individuals contributed from $50 to $1,000 to the Peanut Campaign. Donations are deductible as charitable contributions and contributions can be mailed to: Northeast Metro Golden K Foundation, 2660 Civic Center Drive, Roseville, MN 55113.

For more information about the Golden K Club, visit its website thegoldenkayer.org.

Seniors activities

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors is planning a blood pressure clinic at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., from 3 to 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

SAPAS has also scheduled virtual lunch bunch sessions from noon to 1 p.m. on Aug. 3, 17 and 31. Call the seniors office at 651-642-9052 for connection instructions on these and other virtual activities.

Here are some other activities planned in August:

Walk with Ease

Como Lake Pavilion, Wednesdays and Fridays. Aug. 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26, 31, 10 to 11 a.m.

Registration required.

Chair Yoga (virtual)

(Call to see if space is available)

Mondays, Aug. 22 and 29, 10 to 11 a.m.

Sightseeing from the Sofa

A Trip to Antarctica (virtual) Searching for the origin of the Universe from the bottom of the planet. Wednesday, Aug. 10. 7:00 p.m. Call the office for link and location details.

Caregiver and Bereavement Support groups (virtual)

Groups continue to meet the first Thursday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

For details on registering for these or any other activities, please call the seniors office at 651-642-9052.