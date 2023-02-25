Neighbors for March Bugle

Grant for SAP Area Seniors

The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded a $15,000 grant to St. Anthony Park Area Seniors to support the nonprofit in providing services and activities that enhance senior independence and well-being in St. Paul.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private St. Paul-based charitable trust. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Since its founding, the trust awarded more than $1 billion in grants. For more information visit ottobremer.org.

Tuesday Scholars series

The Ramsey County Library’s free Tuesday with a Scholar virtual series continues in March. The sessions start at 12:30 p.m.

On March 7, author and Lutheran pastor Angela Denker will talk about “Finding Hope in a Divided Country: A study of White Christian Nationalism and political polarization.” She is the author of “Red State Christians: A Journey into White Christian Nationalism and the Wreckage It Leaves Behind.”

On March 14, former U.S. Foreign Service Officer Thomas Hanson will talk about America’s foreign policy today. A diplomatic consultant, Hanson is diplomat in residence at the Alworth Institute for International Affairs at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

On March 21, Michael Goldman and Marcia Avner will discuss “Separation of Church and State: Vital in 1787, Vital Now.” The presenters will discuss why U.S. presidents have generally believed the separation of church and state must be absolute and why that principle is more vitally important to protecting Americans’ freedom than ever before.

Goldman lives in Cincinnati where he has managed many local political campaigns and has led the boards of several nonprofit organizations. Avner teaches at Metro State University in the masters in advocacy and political leadership program

On March 28, retired Minnesota Court of Appeals Chief Judge Edward Cleary will talk about “Is There a Right to Offend?” Cleary will address what he considers the long, repugnant history of hate speech in Minnesota — and how and why it deserves to be protected.

A First Amendment expert, Cleary is the author of “Beyond the Burning Cross: A Landmark Case of Race, Censorship, and the First Amendment.”

These are online programs offered remotely using Zoom communication software. You must register in advance for the event on the Library’s website or by calling the Library at 651-724-6001.

Youth sought for Como Zoo program

Como Zoo is accepting applications for its youth summer Nature Walk program.

The volunteer program is intended to inspire youth to be stewards for wildlife. Youth will connect visitors to Como’s animals and plants to encourage appreciation and preservation of the natural world.

Applicants and a parent or guardian must attend a virtual information session to become familiar with the program. The virtual hour-long information sessions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on March 15 and April 12.

This program requires a significant time commitment. Application and reference deadline is April 10. For further information, go to comozooconservatory.org/support-us/naturewalk.

Coed Drum Center program

The nonprofit Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave. W., is offering a coed drum circle session from 6:30 to 8 p.m., March 17.

Percussion, rhythm and freedom of expression will be explored with facilitator Jo Klein. All levels of experience are welcomed and encouraged. Cost is $15. Register at womensdrumcenter.com.

St. Anthony Park Library

The St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave., will host a variety of activities in March. Usually, no registration is required. Programs this month include:

Adult Book Club: Monday, March 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join library staff and fellow book lovers for lively conversation, coffee and cookies. Stop in or call the library at 651-642-0411 for more information or to pick up a copy of the book.

Indoor Family Story Time: Tuesdays, 10:15-10:45 a.m. or 11:15-11:45 a.m. Join the St. Anthony Park Library for stories, songs, rhymes and puppets indoors in the library’s auditorium. Family storytime is designed for children aged birth to 5, their caregivers and siblings.

Fun Lab: Wednesdays: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Hang out and make cool stuff! Featuring crafts, science experiments, engineering projects, video games and more. This STEAM drop-in program in the library auditorium is designed for ages 7 to 11.

English Conversation Circle for Adults: Thursdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Join the University of Minnesota Retirees Volunteer Center and the Partners in English program for free English practice at the library. All levels of English language skill are welcome.

SAP Community Foundation grants

The Saint Anthony Park Community Foundation starting in March is accepting applications from local community organizations and groups for its 2023 grant program.

Grants will be awarded in June.

Further details can be found on the foundation’s website or by contacting executive director Julie Drechsler at sapcommunityfoundation@gmail.com. Previous applicants will also be notified of the new grant round.

Last year, the foundation awarded $32,000 to 16 local community groups to deliver programs and initiatives in the areas of education, environment, arts and culture, aging in place, business vitality and livability.

Seniors activities

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors will hold a mix of in person and virtual activities in March.

In Person Activities Include:

• A blood pressure clinic from 3 to 3:45 p.m., March 21, at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.

• Grief and loss study group, 1 to 2:30 p.m., March 1, 15 and 29 at 2200 Hillside Ave.

• Caregiver community gathering, 11 a.m. to noon, March 27 at. St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave.

Meanwhile, SAPAS has virtually scheduled:

• Lunch bunch sessions from noon to 1 p.m., March 1, 15 and 29.

• Tai Ji Quan (call to see if space is available) from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in March (March 2 through March 30)

• Caregiver Support Group, from noon to 1 p.m., March 2.

Call the seniors office at 651-642-9052 for connection instructions on these and other virtual activities

Shake your sillies out! Playtime

Fridays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Come to the library’s auditorium for a story, stretching, movement and lots of fun! Playtime is appropriate for children ages two to five, with an adult caregiver. Adults must remain with their children for the duration of playtime.

Saturday Family Storytime

March 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join the St. Anthony Park Library on the last Saturday of each month for songs, fingerplays, crafts/activities and social time with other families in the library’s auditorium. Saturday family storytime is best for toddlers and preschoolers, caregivers and siblings.

Compiled by Bugle managing editor Scott Carlson.