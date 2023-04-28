Neighbors for May Park Bugle

Literary Bridges Reading series

This month’s roster promises a wide-ranging, yet interconnected group of poets: Marion Gómez, Lynette Reini-Grandell, Moheb Soliman, Claire Wahmanholm and Bryan Thao Worra. Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m., Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 Snelling Ave. S.

Tuesday with a Scholar series

The Ramsey County Library’s free Tuesday with a Scholar virtual series continues. Registration for the Zoom sessions, each taking place from 12:30 to 2 p.m., is required; 651-724-6001 or on the library website rclreads.org.

The sessions are:

• May 16: Curt Brown, author and Star Tribune history columnist, will share five stories during his talk on “Diverse Stories from Minnesota’s Past.”

• May 23: Alfred Marcus, author and professor, Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, will talk about “When a Nation Grows Old: The Implications of Global Demographics.” Find out what the divide between “young” and “old” means for the economic and political future of Minnesota, as well as the nation.

• May 30: Deborah Appleman, author and professor, Carleton College, will talk about “Culture Wars in the Classroom.”

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, and on the scheduled Tuesday morning, a Zoom link email will arrive.

Library program videos are also posted about a week after the original program takes place. Look for the Library Program Video link under Events and Classes.

Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

The annual Mother’s Day Bonsai Show will feature unique bonsai plants that are privately owned. There will also be members from the Minnesota Bonsai Society available to answer questions. Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1225 Estabrook Drive. Free, although small donations accepted; 651-487-8201; comozooconservatory.org.

Como Quest: Wild Conservation

The Como Park Zoo & Conservatory will host an after-hours event for adults (age 21+) with conservation talks, activities, concessions and cash bar. Thursday, May 4, 6:30 to 9 p.m., at 1225 Estabrook Drive. $40-$35; Reservations required: 651-487-8201; comozooconservatory.org.

SAP history series concludes

The 2022-2023 inaugural St. Anthony Park history series concludes with a presentation at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave.

The May program will feature a panel presentation, with audience participation to allow attendees to share memories of their time in St. Anthony Park. The church has been sponsoring this free monthly series since last fall.

If attending online, please contact mary.mergenthal@gmail.com for a Zoom link for this presentation, if you do not have it from an earlier month.

The SAP history series resumes in September. Watch for details in the August issue of the Bugle.

Bell Museum

Storytime: Star Party: Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. to noon and noon to 1 p.m. “Star Party” children’s book author Polly Carlson-Voiles and illustrator Consie Powell will host.

Open birding: Saturday, May 20, 10 to 11 a.m. Open birding welcomes all experience levels and offers a short, guided experience on a drop-in basis.

Events are free with regular admission: $12-$9, free for Bell Museum members and University of Minnesota students (with ID). 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W.; 612-626-9660; bellmuseum.umn.edu.

St. Anthony Park Library

The St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave., will be closed Thursday, May 11 for staff training and Monday, May 29 for the Memorial Day holiday.

Programs this month include:

Family Storytime: Tuesdays, 10:15-10:45 a.m. or 11:15-11:45 a.m. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and puppets in the library’s auditorium. Family storytime is designed for children aged birth to 5, their caregivers and siblings. No registration required.

Fun Lab: Wednesdays: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Drop in anytime to hang out and make cool stuff at FunLab! Featuring crafts, science experiments, engineering projects and more. This STEAM drop-in program is designed for ages 7 to 11. No registration necessary.

Paw Pals: Saturday, May 13. Read to Enzo from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Read to Sadie 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. The two friendly dogs love to sit and listen to stories. Geared for youth ages 5-12, each single reading session is 15 minutes with each dog. The time limit is to ensure that the reading time will be available to all children who want to participate.

Saturday Family Storytime: May 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytime, an interactive learning opportunity to enjoy stories, rhymes, songs and fun, takes place in the Children’s Section. Registration not required. Recommended for ages 2-5 accompanied by an adult.

Book Sale donations: Saturdays, May 6 & 20, Noon-3:30 p.m. Drive up to the Carter Avenue side of the library and drop off your donations of new or gently used books, DVD movies and CD audio books for the St. Anthony Park Library Association’s annual book sale (June 2-3). Volunteers will be there to assist you.

Adult Book Club: Monday, May 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join library staff and fellow book lovers in the library’s auditorium for lively conversation and refreshments. No registration required but stop in or call the library at 651-642-0411 for more information or to pick up a copy of the book.

English Conversation Circle for Adults: Thursdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Join the University of Minnesota Retirees Volunteer Center and the Partners in English program for free English practice in the lower level auditorium. All levels of English learners are welcome. No registration required.

Sundays at Landmark

The Landmark Center will host its annual Mother’s Day Concert with music provided by the St. Paul Civic Symphony. Sunday, May 14, 1 to 3 p.m. at 75 Fifth St. W. Free. 651-292-3225; spcsmusic.org/may-14-2023.

Master Gardeners plant sale

The Ramsey County Master Gardener’s annual plant sale features a large selection of plants and items to get your garden growing strong. All plants are grown by Master Gardener volunteers or purchased from local plant nurseries. Funds raised support Master Gardener community and youth programs. Saturday, May 20: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Church of the Holy Childhood, 1435 Midway Parkway; 651-704-2080; ramseymastergardeners.org/plantsale.

Women’s Drum Center

2242 University Ave. W.; 651-206-7617. Register for all classes at womensdrumcenter.org.

Hand drum basics: Mondays, 5:00-6:00 p.m. The hand drum basics class covers different rhythms and songs each week. Learn freestyle drumming on djembes (West African hand drums) and other percussion instruments in a low-pressure setting. $15; bring a friend for free on May 8.

Talking drum workshop: Saturday, May 6, 2:00-5:00 p.m. The Women’s Drum Center will host a co-ed workshop focusing on talking drums from the northern region of Ghana, West Africa. Led by Fatawu Sayibu, artistic director of Tiyumba African Drum & Dance Co. and culture bearer. Participants will learn about the drums, their history and how they are used by the Dagbamba tribe. This will be the first time that the WDC is partnering with an expert for this instrument, $40.

Seniors activities

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors will hold a mix of in person and virtual activities in May.

In person activities include:

• Blood pressure clinic: Tuesday, May 16, from 3 to 3:45 p.m. at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.

• Caregiver community gathering: Monday, May 22, 11 a.m. to noon, at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave.

• Ceramics workshop: Thursdays, May 4, 11, 18, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at The Makery, Milton Square, 2230 Carter Ave., Suite 7. Free. Register: 651-642-9052.

• Grief and loss study group: Wednesday, May 10 and 24, 1 to 2:30 p.m., at St Anthony Park United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave.

• Lake walk: Fridays, May 12, 19, 26, 10 to 11 a.m. Meet at the Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Parkway N. Register: 651-642-9052.

Virtual activities include:

• Caregiver Support Group: Thursday, May 4, noon to 1 p.m.

• Older Adult Resource Presentation: Thursday, May 25, 10 to 11 a.m. Telehealth with Dr. Angela Smithson

• Chair Yoga: (call to see if space is available) Mondays, May 1, 8, 15, 22, 10 to 11 a.m.

• Tai Ji Quan: (call to see if space is available) Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 10 to 11 a.m.

• Lunch Bunch: Wednesdays, May 10, 24, noon to 1 p.m.

Call the seniors office at 651-642-9052 for connection instructions on these and other virtual activities.

Kathy Henderson lives in St. Paul and is a freelance writer for the Bugle.