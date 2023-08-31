Never far from falafel

By Yosra Brander

The Foxy Falafel recently closed. But have no fear, falafel aficionados! There are still plenty of places to get your falafel fix. While it can be found all over the Twin Cities, this list focuses only on the locations closest to the St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

Mim’s Café 1435 Cleveland Ave N, St. Paul mims-cafe.com

Situated across from the vast lawn of the University of Minnesota St. Paul campus since 2005, Mim’s is the closest place to find falafel for most St. Anthony Park residents.

It’s also the quietest, except for the occasional musical session on its deck. Inside, there’s plenty of seating spread across three rooms. Mahmoud Shahin’s family offers chickpea falafel along with other Palestinian dishes (chicken shawarma is a popular order) and many American menu items.

Photo: Majid Shahin with a plate of chicken shawarma

Ed’s Deli 2424 Larpenteur Ave W, Lauderdale instagram.com/edsdelimn

Enjoying the most convenient location for those on the go, Ed opened his Lebanese deli in 2018.

Residing inside the Super USA convenience store at the intersection of Eustis Street and Larpenteur Avenue, he can’t offer much in the way of seating or ambiance, but his steady stream of customers doesn’t seem to mind.

Photo: Ed’s fun chalkboard menu

Zakia Deli 2412 Kennedy St NE, Minneapolis zakiadeli.com

This small Lebanese restaurant, started in 2006 by Mama Zakia, is probably the one you’ve never driven past, but it’s easy to find between Broadway and Hennepin. Known and loved by the businesses that share Stinson Boulevard. Zakia Deli is now run by Mama’s three sons and their families. They still serve her recipes made from scratch.

Their chickpea falafel is very popular as are their lemon-garlic chicken and their ever-changing daily specials. They have seating inside and out on their patio as well.

Photo: Peter is part of the third generation making falafel.

Holy Land 2513 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis holylandbrand.com

The bustling bazaar that is Holy Land has chickpea falafel in its restaurant and everything else halal you could ever want in its adjacent supermarket. There are three seating areas.

Started in 1985 with Mama Fatima’s Palestinian recipes, it is still being run by three generations of the Wadi family. Unlike the other restaurants, it is open every day, 365 days a year.

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook @holylandmn

From all of the restaurants listed above, both delivery and catering can be arranged.

Yosra Brander lived for the last 13 years in Giza, Egypt, and moved back to St. Anthony Park last November, having first made sure that there was a ready supply of falafel.