News around the schools

By Sarah CR Clark

St. Anthony Park Elementary School

Fall bulb sale

The Saint Anthony Park School Association is hosting a fall garden bulb sale. Orders can be placed online through Oct. 15 and bulbs will be shipped directly to those buying them.

Proceeds will go to support the school. For further information, go to the following link: https://www.flowerpowerfundraising.com/index.php/marketplace/seller/profile/shop/sapsa

No Fall Festival, again

SAP Elementary’s beloved Fall Festival has been cancelled for a second consecutive year due to the Covid pandemic.

“We were all set to go with some really lovely things scheduled, but decided to pull the event due to increasing concern over the delta variant,” said Bryn Manion, co-president of the St. Anthony Park School Association. “We look forward to a fantastic celebration next fall.”

Murray Middle School

Here’s a note from Principal Jamin McKenzie:

“Murray is very excited to welcome our families back to school! We were able to provide an open house and orientation event that had a fantastic turnout. Our WEB (Where Everyone Belongs) student leaders led our incoming sixth graders through fun, team building activities and our staff was able to welcome all families by giving tours, answering questions and connecting with teachers.”

Twin Cities German Immersion School

Octoberfest 5K Fun Run, Immer Sportlich XC Invitation

The school’s cross-country team (the “Immers”) and the Parent Teacher Organization have teamed up to present the Immer Sportlich XC Invitation and Octoberfest Fun Run at Como Park on Saturday, Oct. 9.

German Immersion school teacher and coach Christ Tabisz applied for and received a $5,000 grant from the German government to cover the cost of the competitive invitational event.

The Immer Sportlich XC Invitation will begin at 9 a.m. with several students from the area scheduled to compete in one- and two-mile races. Then, at 11 a.m., the public is welcome to join the 5k Octoberfest Fun Run.

Festivities will continue at the conclusion of the run, including a ribbon cutting celebration of the new TCGIS building. Participants in the 5K Octoberfest Fun Run can register here: https://one.bidpal.net/tcgisptofunrun2021/welcome

Sarah CR Clark lives in St. Anthony Park and is a regular freelance writer for the Bugle.