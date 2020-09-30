Oct. 13 online discussion

Transition Town program:

The True Cost

Watch first, then discuss this documentary about the clothes we wear, the people who make them, and the impacts of the global fashion industry (2015: https://truecostmovie.com). Stream it on Tubi (free 52-min. version) or Amazon Prime (92 min.).

It’s also available as digital download, DVD, and Blu-ray. Watch the movie on your own, then join a Zoom discussion Oct. 13 at 7 pm. A guest from the University of Minnesota College of Design will participate in the discussion. Contact KLL@umn.edu for session link and other info.

