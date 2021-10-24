October Bugle Midpoint report

Here is the latest “Midpoint,” a mid-month Web report on some local news and information received since the publication of our October issue:

SAP Community Foundation names new director

The St. Anthony Park Community Foundation has hired Julie Drechsler as its new executive director.

Drechsler, a Minnesota native who went on to spend nearly three decades living and working in Australia, recently returned to Minnesota, settling in St. Anthony Park. She assumes her foundation assignment in early November.

Look for a full report in the November issue of the Park Bugle, which will be published later this month.

League of Women Voters free program

The League of Women Voters St. Paul announces its third installment in a three-part “Learn with the League” series on difficulties voters can experience due to physical limitations, language and other issues.

Come hear a panel of advocates explore and describe barriers to voting for those ages 18 to 29 at the online program “Equity and Accessibility in Voting: Barriers for Young Voters” on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The event will be available via Zoom and also will be shown on LWVSP’s Facebook page. Interested participants can register on Zoom at this link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yPNvC8QtQryO27IRpN67Pw

This program is also supported by the League of Women Voters of Roseville Area.





Artists’ work on display at boreal art loft

The art work of Susan Warner, Zac Soubra and Mohammad Soubra will be on display during the month of November in The Art Loft at boreal, 2276 Como Ave. The three artists from Minneapolis have combined their works into an exhibition called “Per Pen D. Qlar.”

Boreal is open Mondays through Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday with a Scholar Series

The Ramsey County Library’s free “Tuesday with a Scholar” virtual series continues with programs slated for Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m.

On Oct. 26, former English and cultural studies professor Yelena Bailey will discuss “How the Streets Were Made.” She is the author of “How the Streets Were Made: Housing Segregation and Black Life in America.”

On Nov. 2, Hamline University associate professor John Shepard will talk about “A River Through Time: Change on the Mississippi.”He will chronicle human impacts on the upper river’s floodplain ecosystems and the delta’s coastal wetlands, as well as pathways to a more sustainable future for America’s most iconic river. Shepard teaches at Hamline’s School of Education.

To participate in these programs, register in advance for the event on our website or call the library at 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Virtual course on Obama

Local historian J.B. Andersen will conclude the last two sessions of his online course on President Barack Obama at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 through the Ramsey County Library. Join Andersen for a look at the accomplishments and the complicated ongoing legacy of Obama.

These are online programs offered remotely using Zoom communication software. You must register in advance for these library program sessions at its website or by calling the Library at 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.