October Midpoint Report

Here is the Bugle’s latest Midpoint, a mid-month web report on some local news and information since the publication of our October issue:

Halloween at Lauderdale City Hall

Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St., will be the site for trick-or-treaters to get Halloween treats and refreshments from 5 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31.

City officials note: “We will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters so be sure to bring your trick-or-treat bag!”

Don’t plan to hand out candy at your door to trick-or-treating ghosts and goblins? You may bring your candy and cash donations to City Hall. You will receive a flyer to put on your door recognizing your donation.

Meet mighty bugs at Como Zoo

Spookier than Halloween icons, spiders and other beneficial bugs will be taking the spotlight at “Creepy-Crawly Creature Awareness Weekend” at Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, from Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22.

Sponsored by Xcel Energy, the weekend bug extravaganza is your chance to get up close to some of Como’s resident crawly bugs, carnivorous plants and not-so-creepy spiders, and take part in fun crafts and interpretive activities. The zoo is at 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul.

Xcel Energy’s Tiny House will also be on campus through the weekend, offering tips and tricks for conserving energy this winter.

Submit designs for Minnesota state flag, seal

The Minnesota Emblems Redesign Commission is accepting on its website: www.mnhs.org/serc new designs for Minnesota’s state flag and seal.

Public submissions will be accepted online and via U.S. mail and must be submitted or postmarked by Monday, Oct. 30. Mail submissions can be sent to the address listed at www.mnhs.org/serc.

All entries must be original and follow the guidelines outlined by the State Emblems Redesign Commission. Participants must be 18 years of age or older or have their submissions entered by a parent or legal guardian. Each eligible person can submit up to three designs each for the state flag and state seal.

Compiled by Scott Carlson, Bugle managing editor.