Open house meeting Aug. 10 on Luther Seminary lower campus property

Inland Development Partners will hold the first in a series of neighborhood meetings on Tuesday, Aug.10 on possible development of the Luther Seminary lower campus land for a multi-housing project.

This meeting will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Olson Campus Center at Luther Seminary, 1490 Fulham St., St. Paul. Officials from Inland Development Partners will share their vision for the property.

A second open house is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St.

The Bugle will have additional details following the first community open house.

—Scott Carlson, Bugle managing editor