Panod Klongtruatroke, 50, died March 26, 2024. He was born Jan. 7, 1974, in Bangkok, Thailand. He was raised in Miami and came to Minnesota to attend the University of Minnesota at the age of 16.

From 1995 to 2017, Panod held leadership roles in multiple IT companies and Dakota County. At the time of his death, Panod held the title of vice president of engineering at Close Simple, where he was responsible for providing advanced communications and productivity services to the real estate market.

Panod and Lori Barnes were married on March 26, 2000, in Minneapolis. They raised their children in Como Park.

Panod served as vice-chair on the Como Community Council from 2010 to 2012. This earned him a place on the City of St. Paul’s Neighborhood Honor Roll for his thoughtful and calm presence while giving the neighborhood the direction needed for a few controversial topics, where his drive for transparency was key for the forward movement of the community.

It was not uncommon for him to juggle learning new technology while watching his favorite Twitch or YouTuber talking about new bike touring or Disney adventures, while simultaneously helping to steer a family member or friend with their daily life questions, to which he was always willing to listen.

Though raised in Florida, Panod never tired of Minnesota snow and cold. His last day was spent biking in the snow after work, while undertaking his new love for livestreaming.

Panod was a registered organ donor, and saved several lives by donating his organs to people in need. While he will be missed by those he touched while he was alive, it helps to know that a part of him is still here helping people who need it.

Panod is survived by his mother Vena; his wife Lori; and children Taylor and Ian. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Sarah (Mark) and brother-in-law Robert (Jen). He was preceded in death by his father, Prakeb.

Memorial donations in Panod’s name can be made to the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation, at mplsheart.org; Life Source at lifesource.org; or Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN at fb4kmn.org.