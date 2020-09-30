Park Bugle 2020 readership survey

Come share your thoughts!

The Park Bugle exists to help connect, inform, inspire and enhance participation for a healthy community. The Bugle wants to be here supporting this community for a long time to come. Part of shaping a strong and thoughtful Bugle for the future is taking an honest look at where we are now. We would love your input.

Please complete this short survey and mail back to the Bugle at Park Bugle, P.O. Box 8126, St. Paul, MN 55108 or leave them at drop boxes at Park Service station, 2277 Como Ave. The names of people who complete all survey questions and leave their contact information are eligible to compete in a random prize drawing for a $50 gift card to Tim & Tom’s Speedy Market.

Your voice matters. Deadline to receive surveys is Oct. 23.

Look for results in the Bugle. Thanks for your help in creating a bright future for the Bugle!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Bugle2020