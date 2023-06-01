Park Bugle annual meeting June 27

The Park Bugle board of directors will hold their annual meeting on June 27 online via Zoom.

There will be a brief update on the work of the Bugle along with a short business meeting to approve a new budget and board members.

The public is invited to attend. “Your presence is important to us as we seek to be your community source for stories and news that transforms readers into neighbors,” said board chair person Kristin Wiersma. n

Here are the meeting details:

7 to 7:30pm on June 27

via Zoom: www.zoom.us

Meeting ID: 856 2282 1665

Passcode: 431094