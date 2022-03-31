Patrick Cain of Dalbo, Minn. died on Feb. 11, 2022, from a massive heart attack while on the job at Quality Ingredients Corporation. He was 52-years-old.

Co-workers were with him when he collapsed and gave him CPR until emergency medical technicians arrived to take him to Burnsville Fairview Ridges Hospital. He did not have a pulse and the EMTs were unable to revive him.

Patrick Sean Cain was born in Syracuse, N.Y., and moved to St. Paul when he was 6 weeks old.

He attended Corpus Christi Catholic School from first through fifth grade. Then he attended St. Anthony Park Elementary School, Murray Middle School and Central High School.

Patrick graduated from St. Paul Central High School in 1987, and later from Dunwoody College of Technology in HVAC.

He had three children, Justin Cain, Isanti; Alexander Cain, in the Navy and currently stationed in Japan; and Miranda Cain, St. Paul.

His brother, Brian Cain, died in August 2021 at age 51 in a work-related accident at Golden Electric. The two of them were born just 10 months and 11 days apart.

In addition, to Patrick’s three children, survivors include his mother and father, Barbara and Richard Cain, of Minneapolis; three brothers, Richard and Joshua (Jill Lipski Cain), both of St. Paul; and Jesse (Molly Page Cain), of Los Angeles, Calif.

Patrick was friend to many and always ready to help his friends and their friends with his vast knowledge of everything mechanical.