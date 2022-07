Paula Jean Morphew, 66, died Dec. 30, 2021, after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, Richard Auld and her sister Carol Morphew.

A Memorial Mass was scheduled June 16 at the Church of St. Cecilia. Special thanks to Lyngblomsten Care Center staff and the Allina Hospice Team who provided thoughtful and supportive care to Paula during the last year of her life.

Paula, a lifelong dog lover, preferred donations to the ASPCA or your local animal humane society.