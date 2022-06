Peter Aus died May 9, 2022.

Peter began his journey on May 22, 1942, in St. Paul and graduated from Murray High School in 1960. He graduated from St. Olaf College in 1964 and married Kathleen.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. George Aus of Luther Seminary and Svea Aus; his beloved daughter, Stephanie Aus; and brothers, Phillip Aus and Nathaniel “Whitey” Aus. Peter is survived by and held in the highest esteem by his wife, Kathleen Aus; children, David Aus, Kristin Hilger and Sonja Hoffman; 10 grandchildren; and his sister, Evangeline Ackermann.

A service has been held at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi.