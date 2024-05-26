Sunday, May 26, 2024
Obituaries

Peter Healy

23 May 2024

Peter Joseph Healy died April 29, 2024, at LSS Deer Hollow in Shoreview. Peter was the son of Micky and Bob Ferguson of Falcon Heights and John A. Healy III of St. Paul.

Funeral service has been held with interment at Roselawn Cemetery.

Leave a Reply

Upcoming Events

Events Search and Views Navigation

Event Views Navigation

Today

boréal Art Loft: May Artist: Diana Joanne Eicher

Boréal Art Loft 2276 Como Ave, St. Paul, Minnesota, United States

St. Anthony Park artist Diana Joanne Eicher will be the featured artist for May. “Time Travels: An Exhibition of Artwork from Across the Years” features a diverse selection of work...

Read More

Event Series Krav Maga

Game Day

Centennial United Methodist Church 2200 Hillside Ave., St. Paul, MN, United States

Come to have coffee and play board games with your neighbors! No registration necessary.

Free

Upcoming Bugle Deadlines

Here are our Bugle deadlines for the next three issues. As always, we appreciate when writers and readers submit their articles early.

Please note our publication dates represent when the newspapers go out for delivery. Mail distribution of the paper may take up to several business days. Meanwhile, bulk drop-offs of the paper around town are usually completed two to three days after publication.

  • June (SAP Festival Guide): Deadline, May 8
  • July (Graduation Recognition): Deadline, June 12
  • August: Deadline, July 10
SUBMIT your story

Get Our Newsletter

Local Sponsors