Rae Ann Roper, a beloved, lifelong Lauderdale community member, died June 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Denise and Raymond Fresonke, two brothers, a sister and a grandbaby.

She is survived in life by the endless love and support of her husband of 58 years, Robert Roper, five children, two brothers, 11 grandkids (raising three) and five great-grandkids (one of whom she adopted).

Besides fishing and camping and a host of other hobbies and activities and participating or organizing fundraisers, she managed to completely orchestrate the annual parties held at the Village Hall.

A Celebration of Life was held June 18, 2022, at Lauderdale City Hall. Memorials preferred to the family.