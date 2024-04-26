Ralph Gullickson

Ralph Marvin Gullickson, 94, of Falcon Heights, died on March 20, 2024.

Ralph graduated from Wheaton High School in 1947 and earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Minnesota. Ralph worked nearly 28 years for the Ramsey County Social Service and Welfare Department, leaving a lasting impact on his community.

In retirement, Ralph found joy in tending to the Wheaton homestead by meticulously caring for the land and gardens.

Known for his generosity and hospitality, Ralph delighted in gathering loved ones at Perkins in Roseville. He was a beloved fixture there and the staff at Perkins became an extended family to Ralph.

Ralph’s legacy of love, integrity and selflessness will endure in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

He was preceded in death by parents Adolph and Olga Gullickson, sister Doris Simpson, brother-in-law Ervin Simpson and sister-in-law Linda Gullickson.

Ralph is survived by brother Raymond Gullickson, sister-in-law Pat Gullickson and brother Clifford Gullickson.

Memorial contributions can be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, where he was a member for over 60 years.