Richard McCarthy Jr., 75, died Dec. 8, 2023.

A gifted artist, Richard was a man of deep intelligence and expansive knowledge with a great love for the earth and all its inhabitants. He had a quick yet gentle wit and a generous and compassionate heart.

Richard was preceded in death by his brother Timothy. Richard is survived by five brothers and a sister, as well as by his wife of 53 years, Dana; his children Gregory (Suzy), Andrew (Lan) and Liza (Michael); and five grandchildren.

Memorial Mass was celebrated at The Church of St. Cecilia. Memorials to: Demontreville Jesuit Retreat House, 82343 Demontreville Trail N., Lake Elmo, MN 55042.