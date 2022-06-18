Robert M. Michaels, 100, died April 14, 2022, at St. Anthony Park Home. He was born Robert Mehelovich on Nov. 28, 1921, (he later changed his name to Robert Michaels).

Robert grew up in Gary, Ind., and attended the University of Indiana, majoring in accounting. During the Second World War he enlisted in the army and went to Europe as a second lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps. He returned as a captain and enrolled in Indiana Law School, where he was on the Law Review.

Robert and Greta married on August 25, 1951. Last year they celebrated their 70th anniversary together.

Robert joined MSI and worked in the general counsel’s office for over 30 years. He and Greta moved to St. Anthony Park where they built their home, raised three sons and made many dear and lasting friends.

In the early ’60s, Greta and Bob purchased a parcel on Minnow Lake where they spent summers for the next 50 years. More recently, they became snowbirds at

St. Simons Island, Georgia.

In 2018, they moved to the condominium, 1666 Coffman, which they loved as they made new friends and reconnected with old friends. Last year they both moved to St Anthony Park Home. The family appreciated the compassionate care they both

received there.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife Greta (October 2021), his parents Gertrude Froeder and Milan Mehelovich, and his sister Eileen. Robert is survived by his children John (Karen), Paul (Ramona), Henry (Janine); and five grandchildren.

A joint memorial service for Greta and Robert is planned for this summer.