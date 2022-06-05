Robert Peterson￼

Bob Peterson, 91, died April 11, 2022.

He taught in the Agronomy Department at the University of Minnesota and served as assistant Horse Barn manager at the State Fair and horse show superintendent.

He was preceded in death by wife Joanne, sister Norma Becker and brother Eugene. He is survived by daughter Diane (Peter Schaps), sons Daniel and Eric (Ann), eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Bob grew up in the Linwood neighborhood of St. Paul and attended St. Paul Central H.S., where he graduated in 1948. He spent many hours playing softball, baseball and football.

Bob served in the Army (16th Signal Corp and later the 505th) from March 1951-March 1953, where he gained the rank of sergeant. After coming home, he returned to the University of Minnesota to study agronomy and later became a corn breeder for the U of M.

Bob married Joanne Bloomdall on Dec. 29, 1953. In the next few years, Bob and Joanne set up housekeeping in St. Anthony Park and had three children, Diane, Daniel and Eric. Bob was very involved in the neighborhood and St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, where he organized a softball team that attracted a variety of characters. Bob was an active volunteer, tutoring math at Murray Magnet School and coaching youth sports.

Bob’s career at the University of Minnesota lasted more than 40 years. He worked developing hybrids and friends, which included colleagues from around the world and many, many students. Some of his favorite memories were organizing corn feeds and tending his winter research in Hawaii (Molokai).

After retiring from the U of M, Bob went on to become the research director for Brown’s Seed where he collaborated to develop three patents in high oil corn. Oh, how he loved the camaraderie!

While Bob was in graduate school, he had become involved with the Minnesota State Fair Horse Show. He served as assistant Horse Barn manager and barn manager for 27 years and horse show superintendent for another 15. Another opportunity to make more friends and have fun.

Bob remained lifelong friends with many people. The Olsons, Borgesons, Thomases and the “Old Farhts” club to name a few.

Bob’s family was the most important aspect of his life. He had a 60-year marriage with Joanne. Their three children gave them eight grandchildren. He also had two great-granddaughters. He loved his son-in-law Peter Schaps and daughter-in-law Ann Peterson as his own. Bob’s favorite place was with family at the cabin.

A memorial service was held May 6 at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church.