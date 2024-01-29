Robert Sutherland

Robert “Bob” Sutherland, 75, died Dec. 11, 2023.

Bob taught in St. Paul Public Schools for 36 years, built or rehabbed many Habitat for Humanity Homes, supported medical research and stepped up in simple ways to make his corner of the world a better place. He was a hard worker who valued a job well done.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Molly Brott (Justin) and Patrick (Megan); three grandchildren; sister Nancy Gerkovich; and brother Gary. He was preceded in death by his parents, Naomi (Olson) and Philip Sutherland, and brother Doug.

Funeral Mass was celebrated at The Church of St. Cecilia. Memorials preferred to The Nature Conservancy, Habitat for Humanity or War Legacies Project.