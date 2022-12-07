Roger Greenberg

Roger Harris Greenberg, 90, of Minneapolis, died Oct. 11, 2022.

Roger was born Aug. 19, 1932, in Minneapolis and spent most of his adult life in the Twin Cities. He attended the Breck School in Golden Valley and the University of Minnesota. He was a humble, patient and generous man.

A true “Wise Guy,” Roger’s proudest achievement was his courtship and love story with his little Miss Daisy, Myra, to whom he was married for over 65 years. They built a beautiful and loving family together, one that Roger always put above all else, raising four children and seven grandchildren, his greatest legacy.

At the age of 25, Roger took over the textile manufacturing business, Bro-Tex, that his father started in 1923, cultivating his love for large machinery and recycling. Roger loved walking the plant and truly built a family at Bro-Tex, supporting many in the St. Paul community. Bro-Tex is still in operation today; and he is succeeded by two of his children.

Roger and Myra loved to travel to see and experience new places and cultures, visiting more than 100 countries together in their lifetime, and sharing many of these memories with his family.

Roger and Myra were members of Mount Zion Temple, and later in life were members of Temple Israel and actively supported their Jewish communities.

Roger is survived by his wife of 65 years, Myra (Shapira); children Arlys Greenberg Freeman, Cynthia Greenberg Kozloff (Joe), Emily Greenberg and Daniel Greenberg (Sara); and seven grandchildren.

His funeral service was held Oct. 13 at Temple Israel in Minneapolis. Memorials are preferred to the Roger and Myra Greenberg Garden Fund at Temple Israel.